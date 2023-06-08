America's Got Talent winner Michael Grimm hospitalized with mystery illness

Michael Grimm

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Michael Grimm

America's Got Talent season 5 winner Michael Grimm has been hospitalized for more than a week with an unknown illness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the Mississippi blues singer's wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, explained that her husband had been struggling with his health in the last few months, and fans may have noticed he was "lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows." However, the singer took a turn for the worse over Memorial Day weekend, which prompted Zolcerva-Grimm to take him to the hospital.

"He was looking increasingly sickly, all of a sudden he could barely walk, couldn't lift his head, he couldn't respond right away when I would ask him things, he would be really fuzzy," she recalled. Once at the hospital, Grimm's condition deteriorated further, and his wife said he "started talking gibberish and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing," leading him to be admitted to the ICU, where he remains.

"For the safety of his health they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily so he wouldn't stroke out, so he wouldn't flatline," Zolcerva-Grimm said.

She continued, "The good news is that the doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator today, and he is breathing on his own, so he's doing good. However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot. They do still have him sedated so he doesn't seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure."

According to Zolcerva-Grimm, doctors still do not know the cause of her husband's ailment, but they are taking things day by day. She concluded her video by thanking the medical professionals who have worked with Grimm so far, and gave fans a heads-up about the long road to recovery her husband faces.

"Michael will have to not only come back to full consciousness, which he's not yet. He will also have to now undergo physical therapy because he's been bedridden for over a week," she said. "He currently has no voice, he's got to go under vocal cord repair, from [the] time being on the ventilator, and get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again, mentally, he needs to come back from this and return to a state of health. So this may take a little time."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: