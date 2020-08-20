America's Got Talent Reveals Five More Semifinalists — Did Your Faves Make It?

Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent sent five more acts through to the Season 15 semifinals, crushing a handful of dreams in the process.

Let’s start with the good news: Voices of Our City Choir, BAD Salsa and Daneliya Tuleshova were all voted through by the viewers at home. Congratulations are also in order for Spyros Brothers, the winner of this week’s Dunkin’ Save, as well as Jonathan Goodwin. When he and fellow in-danger act Alexis Brownley received the same number of judges’ votes, it came down to America’s votes, which sent Goodwin through.

More from TVLine

That means we had to say goodbye to BONAVEGA, Kameron Ross, Kelvin Dukes, The Shape, Vincent Marcus and Alexis Brownley.

This week’s five lucky acts join previously announced semifinalists Archie Williams, Brett Loudermilk, Double Dragon, Roberta Battaglia and Shaquira McGrath. (Click here to get a closer look at each of those contestants.)

Wednesday’s results show also welcomed back a pair of America’s Got Talent legends: ventriloquist Darci Lynne, the winner of Season 12 and the runner-up of AGT: The Champions Season 1, as well as the dance group JabbaWockeeZ, which had a short-lived run on AGT in Season 2 before going on to win the inaugural season of MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew.

Did your favorite acts survive this latest round of eliminations? Which one will you miss the most? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

Launch Gallery: <i>AGT</i> Season 15 Semifinalists

Best of TVLine