America's Got Talent Live Show eliminates nine. Here's what we know of the remaining acts.

Over 40 America’s Got Talent acts are left to compete for a slot in the September finale after fan votes axed nine acts in the first Live Show. The two acts that captured America’s heart the most were Lavender Darcangelo and Adrian Stoica & Hurricane.

All remaining contestants will be broken into groups of eleven for a chance to be crowned one of the two Live Show winners over the next month.

Mitch Rossell, Brynn Cummings, Oleksandr Leshchenko & Magic Innovation, Lambros Garcia, Maureen Langan, Sainted, True Villains, John Wines, and Ray Wold were all eliminated on Wednesday night’s show, according to NBC Insider.

Fans will get a chance to watch Murmuration, Steel Panther, Ryland, Sharpe Family Singers, Ahren Belisle, Dani Kerr, Andrew Stanton, Erica Coffelt, Alfie Andrew, Three G, and Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy perform next week, NBC Insider reported.

The Live Shows began airing Aug. 22 and will continue each Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CT.

Fans can cast their votes for two winners to move to the finale. Those winners are announced Wednesday nights starting at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CT, according to NBC insider.

Here's what we know about the remaining 46 acts competing for a spot in the finale and ultimately for the chance to win $1.5 million dollars.

Zion Clark

Act: Wrestling

Clark became a Guinness World Record holder in 2021 for the fastest 20-meter walk on two hands.

When he's not in the gym, Clark can be found boxing, skateboarding, or playing the drums.

Warrior Squad

Act: Dancing and acrobatics

This Indian dance group has competed on one other iteration of AGT, including India's Got Talent.

Out of the 17 team members, only two are women.

Trigg Watson

Act: Magician

Watson describes his act as "modern tech-infused magic" given his preference for robots instead of rabbits, according to the Trigg Magic website. He has appeared on Pop TV’s "Don’t Blink," Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” and “Masters of Illusion” on the CW. He recently worked as a creative consultant for “Magic for Humans" on Netflix.

Trailer Flowers

Act: Singing

The country duo is based in Nashville, Tennesse. They have been playing private parties, house shows, listening rooms, and breweries together since 2020, according to the Trailer Flowers website.

Three G

Act: Acrobat

After finessing their acrobatic skills in their childhood, three Ukrainian women named Sofiia Tkachuk, Olena Vykhovanets and Dana Karpovych came together to form Three G, according to their website. They have always dreamed of working for the circus.

Summer Rios

Act: Singer

Rios dreams of leaving her job as a manager at Pizza Hut in Ohio to become a singer.

Rios re-recorded her own version of Luke Bryan's song Something In The Orange.

Steel Panther

Act: Heavy metal musicians

Steel Panther is a heavy metal band that began playing shows on the Sunset Strip in the 2000s, according to AllMusic.com. The band is comprised of Ralph Saenz, Darren Leader, Travis Haley and Russ Parrish. The band originally went by the name Metal Shop, according to the website.

Sharpe Family Singers

Act: Musical performance

The Sharpe Family singers is made up of parents Ron and Barbara Sharpe, two grown children, a pair of twins, and three adopted family members. The family have performed quite a few Broadway musical numbers from shows and movies in their tenure, including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, Phantom, Cats, Evita, Guys and Dolls, West Side Story, Carousel, Fiddler, Les Misérables and others, according to the Sharpe Family Singers website.

Shadow Ace

Act: Shadow art

Filipino puppeteer Ace Philip Jose Galit also known as Shadow Ace relies on a light, screen and his hands to create a story

Sang Soon Kim

Act: Magician

This South Korean magician auditioned for AGT Season 18 in the hopes of outperforming Yu Hojin, a magician from the previous season, according to NBC Insider.

Ryland

Act: Magician

Ryland is a 10-year-old magician from England, who made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent last year, according to NBC Insider.

Roland Abante

Act: Singing

Abante spends his days fishing and his nights as a driver in the Philippines, according to reporting by MusicTimes.com. He has dreamed of participating on America's Got Talent for as long as he can remember.

Ramadhani Brothers

Act: Balance

Two brothers from Tanzania use their superhuman strength to balance one brother’s body weight on top of the other brother’s head.

Fadhili Ramadhani and Ibrahim Jobu have spent hundreds of hours over the past 20 years perfecting their craft, according to their website.

Putri Ariani

Musical performance

Ariani is a 17-year-old teenage girl from Indonesia who was born blind. She has been singing she was a kid.

If she wins America's Got Talent, she wants Simon Cowell to be her manager as she makes music and tours around the world, according to NBC Insider.

Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles

Act: Puppetry

A puppet version of Simon Cowell and his crew will be singing and performing comedy as part of their act.

Gabriel Brown, who competed as a singer in Season 17 of AGT is back on the show with puppets.

Philip Bowen

Act: Violinist

Bowen, originally from West Virgina, began playing the fiddle at four years old. His music is inspired by his Appalachian roots, according to Philip Bowen's website.

Phil Wright & Parent Jam

Act: Dancing

Phil Wright, executive producer and choreographer of Disney Fam Jam, created The Parent Jam with the goal of bringing kids and their families together through dance in 2017, according to DanceWithPhil.com. The dance classes were designed to encourage positivity, love and understanding within families around the world, according to his website.

Orlando Leyba

Act: Comedy

Leyba uses his memories and experiences to connect with all audiences through comedy, according to his website. He has appeared on The Tonight Show, has an HBO comedy special called Adorable and voices a character on Hulu's Luis and The Aliens.

Mzansi Youth Choir

Act: Singing

The Mzansi Youth Choir is a South African choir formed to assist underprivileged young people with the opportunity to perform all over the world, according to the choir's website. The music they sing incorporates elements of traditional music, pop and jazz, their website states.

Murmuration

Act: Dancing

Murmuration, a 64 person French dance team used the movement of birds for their AGT audition, according to NBC Insider. Choreographer Sadek Waff was unable to make the team's audition, so his brother stepped in to lead the team to the live shows.

MOS

Act: Musical performance

MOS is a four-woman brass band from Japan. The band consists of a trumpet player, a trombone player, and two saxophone players.

Mariandrea

Act: Dancing

Fourteen-year-old Mariandrea came from Mexico with the intention of inspiring young women just like her, according to NBC Insider. If she wins the competition, she plans on buying makeup, traveling the world and paying for college.

Mandy Muden

Act: Magician

Muden got into the world of magic by performing tricks at children's parties, according to NBC Insider. The England native has entertained some of the younger members of the British royal family, the website states.

Lachuné

Act: Singing

Lachuné grew to love music sitting in the pews of her church, according to her website. Her goal in her musical career is to warm the hearts of others through her classic and versatile tone, her website states.

Lavender Darcangelo

Act: Singing

Darcangelo was singing well before she could speak, according to her website. She is originally from Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

She will be performing in the finale.

Kylie Frey

Act: Singing

Country music and rodeos were some of the most important things to Frey's family growing up, according to her website. She began singing the national anthem for rodeos when she was just five years old, according to reporting by NOLA.

Justin Jackson

Act: Tap dancing

This Candian native trained in tap at the Ethel Bruneau dance studio in Montreal. He performed at the opening ceremonies for the Vancouver Winter Olympics, according to reporting by Global News.

Herwan Legaillard

Act: Sword swallowing

Legaillard got his start as an aerialist and acrobat, but later on discovered his talent for sword swallowing. All three elements are present in his act, which he has performed in venues all over the world, according to NBC Insider.

Grace Good

Act: Hula hooping

Good describes herself as a self-taught circus performer who specializes in hula hooping, fire performance stunts, and aerial acrobatics, according to her website. Even though Good wasn't born in Nashville, she considers it her hometown.

Gabriel Henrique

Act: Singing

Henrique left Brazil for the first time to audition for AGT, according to NBC Insider. One AGT judge compared his voice to both Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

Freedom Singers

Act: Musical performance

The group was created to support the houseless from Skid Row in Los Angeles, according to NBC Insider.

Eseniia Mikheeva

Act: Dancing

Mikheeva came all the way from Russia with her parents to audition for AGT, according to NBC Insider.

Erica Coffelt

Act: Dancing

Coffelt is a TikTok influencer, mom, speech pathologist and dancer, according to her TikTok page. She got into dancing as a teenager.

Eduardo Antonio Trevino

Act: Singing

Trevino hails from Houston, Texas. The 11-year-old has been singing most of his life, but only picked up his guitar in the last couple of years, according to NBC Insider.

D'Corey Johnson

Act: Singing

The 11-year-old Kentucky native has dreams of performing his heart out on Broadway when he grows up, according to NBC Insider.

Dani Kerr

Act: Singing

Kerr is North Carolina girl at heart, according to her Facebook page. Her music can be described as a combination of soul and rock & roll.

Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy

Act: Drumming

Chioma, 8, has been playing the drums since he was a year old. He joined the Atlanta Drum Academy after he began to get better at beating the drum his grandmother gave him, according to NBC Insider.

Chibi Unity

Act: Dancing

This Japanese dance group is known for their "fast-paced choreography, precise isolations, and expressive and muscular movement that fuses various dance styles," according to NBC Insider.

Barry Brewer Jr.

Act: Comedy

Brewer has been a comedian for the last 20 years, first in Chicago then in Los Angeles, according to NBC Insider.

Avantgardey

Act: Dancing

Avantgardey is a female dance group from Osaka, Japan with 20 members. They are well-known for their synchronized dance moves and funny expressions, according to the AGT Wiki page.

Anna DeGuzman

Act: Magician

DeGuzman brought her tricky fingers to do magic with cards on the AGT stage, according to NBC Insider.

Andrew Stanton

Act: Knife swallowing

Stanton brought his "classic carnival entertainment" to the AGT stage by swallowing swords for the judges, according to his website Swingshift Sideshow.

Alfie Andrew

Act: Singing

Andrew traveled from the United Kingdom with his aunt to make his audition, according to NBC Insider. He sang a cover of Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand.

Ahren Belisle

Act: Comedian

In addition to being a comedian, Belisle is a nonverbal software engineer and mental health advocate from Canda, according to NBC Insider. What makes his comedy act a little different than most is that he uses his phone to tell his jokes.

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane

Act: Dog training

Forty-five-year-old Italian dog trainer Adrian Stoica and Hurricane have performed their tricks all over the world for the last eight years. Stoica has made it to the semi-finals of Italia's Got Talent and he participated in Romania's Got Talent, according to his biography on NBC Insider.

The dynamic duo will be competing in the finale.

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

Act: Singing

The chorus represents the 19,000 soldiers that serve in the 82nd Airborne, according to NBC Insider. They focus on assisting forcible entry operations, where soldiers parachute into areas to make way for further military operations.

