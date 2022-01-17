America's Funniest Home Videos Airs Tribute to Late Host Bob Saget: 'The World Lost a Legend'

America's Funniest Home Videos honored late host Bob Saget with a beautiful tribute.

At the top of Sunday's episode, the long-running TV program aired highlights from Saget's eight-season run on the series.

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member," current host Alfonso Ribeiro said to introduce the clip.

"Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit," he added. "Take a look back at Bob being Bob."

Following the introduction, a video montage showed Saget relishing in his hosting duties. In one highlight, the comedian hilariously crashed through a set window, while another snippet showed a monkey perched on his shoulder.

Further into the montage, one of his AFV successors, Tom Bergeron, interviewed Saget for the show's 20th anniversary special. The Full House star revealed he provided the TV program's voiceovers in an array of amusing voices.

A description of the tribute on YouTube read, "By now, pretty much the world has heard of Bob Saget's passing Sunday morning. Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world."

"Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob. ❤."

The show also asked fans to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Saget's memory. (The beloved comedian lost his older sister Gay to the autoimmune disease in 1994.)

"For more than 30 years he was a champion of the scleroderma community, helping to raise awareness about this complex disease and millions of dollars to fund research for a cure," AFV wrote. "Bob was unparalleled in his generosity and dedication to the mission of the SRF and will be remembered for his deep compassion, uncommon kindness and huge heart."

Saget, who died on Jan. 9, hosted AFV for eight seasons on ABC from 1990 to 1997. His successors include John Fugelsang, Daisy Fuentes, Bergeron, and Ribeiro.

Ribeiro, 50, previously paid tribute to the Full House alum on Instagram, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum added, "I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There's no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you."

Bergeron, 66, also opened up about Saget, recently telling PEOPLE, "He was a performer certainly, but he was a human being, first and foremost, and was remarkably well-grounded."

"There are some people out here [who] sit on the perceived totem pole [and it] is all they consider. I think Bob was one to not only appreciate his own abilities but to nurture and appreciate others. That's a wonderful trait," he added.