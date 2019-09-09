Americans win Walker Cup, Casey avoids bizarre ruling for Euro Tour victory and Koepka gets "SportsCenter" commercial: What you missed

Welcome to the Dew Sweeper, your one-stop shop to catch up on the weekend action from the golf world. From the professional tours, trending news, social media headlines and upcoming events, here's every golf-related thing you need to know for the morning of Sept. 9.

U.S. wins Walker Cup with Sunday surge

The Americans began Sunday two points down. Not that you would know by the final score.

After cutting the deficit to one in morning foursomes, the United States won eight of 10 singles matches against Great Britain and Ireland Sunday afternoon at Royal Liverpool, a surge that gave the red, white and blue a 15½-10½ victory at the Walker Cup.

“I am very excited,” said U.S. captain Nathaniel Crosby. “We were a crazy mix of personalities, but all blended well. It was almost too much fun, but after yesterday we sobered up and really focused today, and it was an amazing afternoon."

The Americans were led by John Pak, who finished with a 3-0 record. World No. 1 Cole Hammer struggled in the early sessions but scored a defining 6-and-5 win over Conor Purcell, and 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia and 28-year-old Stewart Hagestad tag-teamed for a Sunday morning foursomes victory before logging individual Ws in the afternoon.

It is the second straight Walker Cup win for the Americans and first road victory since 2007, when a team featuring Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel captured the cup at Royal County Down. The 2021 event will visit Seminole Golf Club.

Casey wins on Euro tour for first time in five years

Paul Casey shot a final-round 66, and sweated out some final-hole punches from Bernd Ritthammer and Robert MacIntyre, to win the Porsche European Open.

Beginning Sunday one back of MacIntyre and Ritthammer, Casey was four under par on the day before adding back-to-back birdies off long putts at the 16th (30 feet) and 17th (15 feet) to take the lead. But he parred the par-5 finishing hole at Green Eagle Golf Course in Hamburg, Germany, giving his opponents a chance at a playoff.

Ritthammer's birdie attempt was short of the hole and MacIntyre's eagle slid past, giving Casey his first Euro Tour title since the 2014 KLM Open.

"It's been a long time, hasn't it?" Casey said. "I get emotional every victory, but this year has been so fantastic."

Casey had reason to be especially sentimental at the Euro Open, as he volunteered at the 1991 event as a 14-year-old. Though it marked his first overseas win in quite some time, he now has 14 career wins on the Old World circuit, and continues to be a formidable player months after turning 42.

“I’m not sure I can put my finger on it,” Casey said. “I’m enjoying my golf. I feel a good understanding of my golf game.”

Conversely, Casey's one-stroke win heightens the importance of avoiding this bizarre penalty on Friday ...

A rule you might have never heard of

Even by the byzantine nature of golf rules, Casey's run-in with a possible infraction is out there.

The Englishman faced an eight-foot putt during his second round, a putt that Casey converted by catching the left edge of the cup. However, cameras caught Casey's ball rolling over a bug, which—as Casey explains in the video below—is an animal.

Problematic, because according to Rule 11.2.b, if Casey knowingly hit the bug, he'd have to replay the stroke.

Luckily for Casey, the curious language of the rule saved him: Since he didn't "knowingly" hit the bug, he avoided what would have been perhaps the weirdest rules controversy in recent memory. And, likely, a protest from PETA.

Koepka appears in "SportsCenter" spots

On Friday, ESPN released two "This is SportsCenter" commercials featuring Brooks Koepka.

The first spot is titled "The Putter Wipe," as Koepka is watched closely by "SportsCenter" anchors Matt Barrie and Elle Duncan as he attempts to cut a PB&J sandwich:

The next ad features Koepka in a putting contest with Duncan. But after he marks his ball on the ESPN office carpet, Barrie picks up the change and finishes buying a soda from the vending machine:

OK, not quite the comedic gold of Kenny Mayne screaming "PASS THE BALL!" at 7-year-olds. Nevertheless, this time last year, Koepka was getting eight people in a 300-seat interview room for his pressers. That his profile now warrants one of these commercials underlines how far his star has risen.

Plus, all of his clothes are on, which is a plus.

Abaco Club begins hurricane relief

The Abaco Club, host of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, announced on Wednesday that it has begun fundraising efforts for disaster relief after the damage of Hurricane Dorian.

The islands were victim to a Category 5 hurricane last weekend, with wind gusts reaching up to 225 miles per hour, the strongest landfall winds ever recorded. At least 43 people are dead, a number expected to rise as rescue efforts continue, and more than 70,000 people are homeless on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands. Lia Head-Rigby, who heads a hurricane-relief group in Abaco, said the area is totally devastated.

"Apocalyptic,” Head-Rigby said after a fly-over of the Abaco Islands. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”

According to the Abaco Club's GoFundMe page, contributions will be distributed by the Abaco-Winding Bay Relief Fund, a charitable organization created for this effort with 501(c)3 status applied for and pending. All funds received from this campaign will be used to provide assistance specifically to the people of Abaco in the form of food, shelter, medical aid and supplies, and assistance in the island’s clean-up and rebuilding efforts.

Baker's Bay, a popular vacation spot for PGA Tour players that resides just off the Abaco Islands, was also hit during the storm.

"We are saddened by the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian and are committed to helping with disaster relief and recovery," the resort said in a statement. "The Discovery Land Company Foundation is coordinating humanitarian efforts to help the community of Abaco and has created the Abaco Relief Fund where 100 percent of donations will go directly to relief aid."

