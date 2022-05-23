Americans were 'doing okay' or 'living comfortably' last fall before inflation hit, stocks plunged

Americans are nervously grappling with soaring gasoline prices and inflation, a plunging stock market and sharply rising interest rates.

But they were doing pretty well last fall.

Seventy-eight percent of households said they were “doing okay” financially or “living comfortably,” according to the Federal Reserve’s "Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2021” report. That’s up from 75% the prior three years and the highest share in the history of the survey, which the Fed has conducted since 2013.

The survey was done last October and November before COVID-19’s omicron triggered a spike in cases and Russia launched a war on Ukraine, intensifying supply-chain bottlenecks and pushing already climbing gasoline prices and inflation higher.

Sixty-eight percent of adults said they could cover an emergency expense using just cash or its equivalent, up from 64% in 2020 and the largest share on record. The portion has steadily risen from 50% in 2013.

Parents, in particular, notched big gains, with about three-fourths saying they were doing okay financially, up eight percentage points from 2020.

Americans’ perceptions of their financial health was more positive than their views of the economy. Forty-eight percent rated their local economy as “good” or “excellent,” up from 43% in 2020 but below the 63% who held that belief in 2019, before the pandemic.

Last year, Americans were benefitting from a hot labor market with record job openings and sharply rising wages. That’s because many people were still on the sidelines due to COVID concerns, child care duties or other reasons, sparking widespread worker shortages.

Many households also were still flush with cash as a result of government stimulus checks and other aid.

Those positive dynamics are still in play but inflation has ratcheted higher, spurring aggressive Fed rate hikes and market sell-off. Some top economists believe a recession is likely within 12 months.

Still, the strong household finances captured in the Fed survey could help keep consumers spending and avoid a downturn or ensure that the slump is mild, says Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Federal Reserve: Most Americans could cover emergency expenses in fall