Know your voting rights: Here's what to do if you encounter intimidation at the polls on Election Day

The Carter Center has monitored elections in some of the world’s most dangerous and corrupt countries — Sudan, Kenya and Venezuela among 39 countries in all. Now, the not-for-profit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter is adding to that list of countries once seen as a model for fair and free elections.

The United States.

Avery Davis-Roberts, associate director in the Democracy Program at the Carter Center, said in recently taped remarks, “we typically prioritize work in places where democracy seems poised to take a step forward or where it's in danger of sliding backwards. These places are often struggling with polarization, a lack of public trust, ethnic or racial divisions and fears that election results won’t be credible or accepted.

“U.S. elections have never been perfect, but generally Americans trusted in the process and believed in the results. But in the last five or 10 years, we’ve started to see many of the same discouraging trends we see in countries where we work.’’

Read this: How election officials are preparing for voter intimidation tactics

As the Nov. 3 election approaches, with President Donald Trump and Joe Biden battling on the campaign trail, the fear and cynicism among American voters is undeniable.

More than half of 1,505 registered voters surveyed in a YouGov poll Oct. 1-2 said they expect to see "an increase in violence as a result of the election.” Another YouGov poll found that almost half of voters disagree with the idea that the election "is likely to be fair and honest."

Amidst that uneasy climate, voter knowledge is key, said Stephanie Young, Chief Communications and Culture Officer at “When We All Vote,’’ a nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing voter participation.

“An informed voter is a voter whose vote is most likely not to be suppressed because they understand their rights,’’ Young said.

Here are the rights voters have at the polls:

The Right to Vote Free of Intimidation

Federal law prohibits the intimidation of voters and can result in prison time. Check it out: 18 U.S. Code Section 594.

The law states: “Whoever intimidates, threatens, coerces, or attempts to intimidate, threaten, or coerce, any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of such other person to vote or to vote as he may choose….shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both.’’

Yet the law hasn’t always stopped voter intimidation.

In 1981, for example, the Republican National Committee targeted a tight race for New Jersey governor. The RNC created the “National Ballot Security Task Force,’’ comprised of off-duty police and sheriffs officers and deployed to deployed to voting precincts heavily populated by Blacks and Latinos.

The stated purpose of the so-called task force was to prevent voter fraud. The outcome: discouraging Democrats from going to the polls on a day when the Republican and the gubernatorial candidate prevailed by 1,797 votes out of 2.3 million cast.

But Julie Ebenstein, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said there’s no recent history of widespread efforts of voter intimidation, which would include being questioned about citizenship, criminal record or other qualifications.

“Obviously people are concerned about this election and that’s understandable,’’ Ebenstein said. “But at least over the last decade, I can’t think of effective or organized efforts that were carried out to keep people away from the polls. It would be a shame for people to assume there was going to be something like that and stay away out of intimidation.’’

Voters who encounter or witness intimidation are encouraged to call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683), or the U.S. Department of Justice voting rights hotline at 1-800-253-3931, or, if threatened by violence, 911.

More: Voter turnout in election could reach highest rate in more than a century

'The country's lost its mind': Polls warning of civil war, violence show deep partisan chasm over election

The right to vote by provisional ballot if your name is not on the list of registered voters

If you show up to the polls and your name is not on the list of registered voters, you have the right to vote with a provisional ballot. The ballot should be counted when officials confirm you are a registered voter in that county and you did not vote elsewhere.