Americans Are Using Credit Cards To Cover Financial Emergencies — How This Can Cost You Even More

Bob Haegele
·4 min read
valentinrussanov / Getty Images
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

Credit cards are an incredibly easy way to spend, making it tempting to reach for the plastic. Using your credit card when an emergency arises can be even more tempting, especially if you don’t have the cash to cover the bill. In fact, nearly 23% of respondents to GOBankingRates’ 2022 Year in Review survey said they used a credit card to cover a major financial emergency this year.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

While that might eliminate your financial stress in the moment, it may not be the best decision. Credit card interest can pile up and make things worse in the long run. Plus, if you fail to make your payments, you could hurt your credit score. That could make it harder to get financing for major purchases in the future, like if you apply for a mortgage.

Despite their convenience, it’s best to use credit cards more strategically, so they don’t get in the way of your long-term financial goals. Let’s review the reasons why.

Risks of Using a Credit Card for Emergencies

Using a credit card for emergencies comes with a few distinct risks. Here are some key risks to consider.

Credit Card Interest and Fees

The most considerable risk associated with using a credit card for emergencies is the interest and fees you may incur. Credit cards usually have significant interest and fees, including purchase APRs in the double digits. While it is possible to avoid interest charges by promptly paying the card off, you may not have a lot of cash on hand if you are using it for emergencies.

Credit card interest can add up quickly, meaning you’ll end up paying much more than you would if you had cash on hand. While using a credit card might be unavoidable in some situations, it’s likely best not to do so if possible.

Credit Score Impacts

What happens if you use your credit card in an emergency and fail to make your payments? Certainly nothing good. Payment history is one of the most significant credit score factors, meaning your credit score can take a big hit if you don’t make timely credit card payments.

Unlike hard inquiries, missed payments can have a lasting negative impact on your credit score. That can hurt your chances of getting favorable terms on a mortgage — or even getting approved at all.

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

Risk of Spending Beyond Your Means

This point builds on previous points, but using a credit card for emergencies could lead to spending beyond your means. Maybe that means you struggle with the balance you’ve just put on your credit. Or perhaps it enables a new pattern of overspending. This can lead to a vicious cycle where you charge new purchases and pay more cash for your credit card bills.

Things To Do Instead in 2023

While using a credit card during emergencies is not preferable, there are plenty of actions you can take instead in 2023. Here are a few ideas.

Build Up Your Emergency Fund

Building up your emergency fund should be priority number one if you think you would use your credit card in these situations. Nothing beats having a reserve of cash you can use when things don’t go according to plan.

Building up your emergency fund may seem like a difficult task, however, especially if you are living paycheck to paycheck. Just remember that no amount is too small, as many online high-yield savings accounts have no (or very low) minimum balances.

Even if you set $50 aside each month, that will be much better than nothing. Any amount you can set aside will inch you closer to financial security. If you are able to increase your income later, you can always increase your emergency fund contributions. However, starting where you are is vital as a way to establish healthy savings habits.

Use a Balance Transfer Card

If you already have a significant amount of credit card debt, you might consider using a balance transfer card. These credit cards are a temporary solution, but they can be helpful if you need to pay down existing debt.

These cards give you a low or 0% introductory APR, often for more than a year. During that time, you can move your credit card debt to the balance transfer card and work to pay it off. That can help you shift your focus away from being overly reliant on credit cards and instead using cash when the unexpected happens.

Don’t Spend Beyond Your Means

Lastly, avoid spending beyond your means. There are many ways to spend within your means, such as reducing your food costs to canceling subscriptions. Depending on your income, it may require you to reframe how you think about needs versus wants. You may think of something as a need, but if you can live without it, then it is technically a want.

Of course, this kind of framing becomes less important as your income increases. But for the time being, it may be necessary to keep your spending in check to increase your cash on hand.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Americans Are Using Credit Cards To Cover Financial Emergencies — How This Can Cost You Even More

Latest Stories

  • Your Complete Guide to Retirement Planning in Your 20s

    For many 20-year-olds, retirement is the furthest thing from their mind. If you are in college or recently graduated, you may be more concerned with how you are going to get out of debt than what you...

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Canada defender Alistair Johnston makes debut for Celtic in 2-2 tie in Old Firm derby

    GLASGOW, United Kingdom — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston made his Celtic debut Monday with Kyogo Furuhashi's 88th-minute goal securing a point for the Scottish league leader in a 2-2 tie with Glasgow rival Rangers. Trailing 1-0 after a fifth-minute Daizen Maeda goal, Rangers pulled ahead early in the second half on goals by Ryan Kent (47th minute) and skipper James Tavernier (53rd, from penalty spot). Furuhashi tied it up in a goalmouth scramble that saw the ball bounce off several defender

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets win showdown with Celtics

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic hit 10 of 13 shots from the field and all eight free throws in his second straight triple-double and ninth of the season. Bruce Brown added 21 points for the Nuggets, who shot 57% from the floor and made 17 of 30 3-pointe

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Winter Classic: Bruins squeeze past Penguins at Fenway Park

    The Boston Bruins just edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins on a pair of goals by Jake DeBrusk in front of a packed Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin