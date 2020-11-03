Americans threaten to flee if Trump wins again. Here’s what life abroad is really like for ex-pats

Election Day is here. Depending on the outcome, some Americans have threatened to move to another country, reminiscent of the dismay they felt following the 2016 presidential election outcome.

But not everyone ditched the states like they claimed they would, including actor Samuel L. Jackson and comedian Jon Stewart. One sheriff in Ohio, Richard K. Jones, is already mocking celebrities who said they’d leave four years ago but didn't. Now he’s offering to provide a one-way ticket for them out of the country.

Still, record numbers of Americans have wanted to flee in the U.S. in recent years during President Trump's administration, according to Gallup's World Poll in 2019. The 16% of Americans who said in 2017 and again in 2018 that they would like to permanently move to another country is higher than the average levels during either the George W. Bush (11%) or Barack Obama administrations (10%).

The number of Americans, particularly young women, who desire to leave the U.S. permanently is on the rise. In fact, 40% of women younger than 30 would like to depart, the study showed.

Maggie Fitzsimmons, 28, is one of those women. She moved to London in 2017 after living in New York City. She realized she felt most at home across the pond after traveling there for personal and business reasons.

“I’m loving it. It’s been enlightening being here, especially during a time when there’s turmoil in the U.S.,” says Fitzsimmons, a client partner at a digital product company. “I have friends who’ve been exploring how to work from London temporarily, particularly citing the political turmoil and pandemic chaos.”

Canada, for instance, is a top desired destination for would-be emigrant Americans, Gallup said. In September, Google reported a spike in the number of searches for “How to apply for Canadian citizenship” in the U.S. following the first raucous presidential debate.

When Martyn Jones moved to Canada in 2015, he was surprised by how much he saved in health care expenses when he started a family.

“The dread prospect of bankruptcy as a result of a medical situation doesn’t hang over your head in the way that it does in the U.S. even if you have a decent employer-provided insurance policy,” says Jones, 32, a content specialist in the office of communications at St. Michael's College at the University of Toronto.

So far, an estimated 9 million U.S. citizens live overseas as of 2019, according to the State Department.

USA TODAY spoke with American ex-pats who already took the plunge and left. Some fled to escape the political turmoil in the U.S. in recent years, while others moved abroad for new job opportunities, or they found love and got married.

Here are their stories:

Devon Austin, left, with her husband in Grecia, Costa Rica.

Costa Rica

After retiring, Devon Austin, 70, and her husband left San Francisco, California, for Costa Rica in the summer of 2016.

Austin, who had previously worked as a client advisor for a global insurance broker, decided to take the plunge and left after the political turmoil became too much for them to bear, she says.

“The political situation in the U.S. got rough and racial situation became overwhelming,” says Austin. “This isn’t the America that I knew."

So far, the couple loves living in Central America, not just for the unique culture, but also for some of the cheaper housing and health insurance costs. As a retiree, the cost of living per month -- around $2,000 -- is cheaper than when she lived in the Bay Area, she says.

