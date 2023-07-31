The Americans star Matthew Rhys helps save Welsh pub from closure

The Americans star Matthew Rhys has helped to save a pub in Wales from closure.

The actor, who played Philip Jennings on the spy-thriller, has helped with the reopening of a pub in the village of Pennal, a place he spent many summers as a child.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Rhys explained his decision to support the campaign to save the Glan yr Afon, which is also known as the Riverside, referencing the fact that his father grew up in the area.

"A number of my halcyon days as a youth were spent at the Riverside," he said (via BBC News), "Thankfully, because of this incredible committee, it will remain so for the future.

"The community have now taken back control of the pub. It was either threatened with closure or being sold on or worse still, possibly becoming derelict," he added, with the campaign seeing £450,000 being raised.

Rhys won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for his role on The Americans, which saw him star alongside wife Keri Russell in the lead roles.

The couple also starred in Cocaine Bear earlier this year alongside The Americans co-star Margo Martindale, and Russell revealed exclusively to Digital Spy that her husband had asked for a part in the comedy film.

"We were all getting ready to go to Ireland to shoot and Matthew had read it – I was like, 'You've got to read this'," said Russell. "He got to the first scene and he said, 'Who's playing that guy?' and I said, 'I don't know.'

"He said, 'Text [director Elizabeth] Banks and tell her I want to play that guy', so I did," continued Russell. "They knew each other from a long time ago, so she was like, 'Great, see you in Ireland!" she added.

