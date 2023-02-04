Americans reported spy balloon sightings Saturday as US officials planned fate of Chinese balloon

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Americans on Saturday reporting seeing a large Chinese balloon as it drifted over the Southern U.S., as the Biden administration considers whether to take action to down the craft, which is suspected of conducting surveillance.

Officials were considering shooting down the balloon, which is suspected of conducting surveillance, once it floats over the Atlantic Ocean so they can recover its parts, The Associated Press reported, citing four anonymous U.S. officials. The Federal Aviation Administration was closing airspace over the Carolinas in preparation.

Meanwhile, Americans in the Carolinas were using cell phones and professional cameras to document the balloon's trajectory on Saturday. The balloon was spotted over Montana earlier this week.

What is the Chinese balloon doing?

The balloon is a "high-altitude surveillance balloon," Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said.

China has maintained it's a weather research "airship" that went off course, but that has been rejected by U.S. officials. It's not the first time China has tried to collect sensitive information, Ryder said.

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years, Ryder said. “Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.

Where did people see the balloon?

The balloon was spotted Saturday floating east over the Carolinas, headed toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Evan Fisher, an atmospheric sciences major at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, photographed what he said was a "surprisingly large" balloon just before 9 a.m. Saturday. He used a professional camera with a zoom lens to capture detail on the balloon.

"I'm used to weather balloons, I'm a meteorologist, so I'm familiar with 12- to 18-foot-wide balloons, but the fact that this thing is three school buses wide just just blew me away," Fisher told USA TODAY.

Amy Ostrosky, who works in digital marketing and lives in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, said she and several neighbors ran outside to spot what they thought was the balloon Saturday morning. It looked like a bright star in the sky, but bigger, she said.

Ostrosky said the whole ordeal made her uneasy: "What is it for? What’s it doing? Why is it here?"

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chinese spy balloon: Where is it? Americans report sightings Saturday

Latest Stories

  • Turns Out Russia Is Overselling Its 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missile

    Turns out Russia is overselling its "unstoppable" hypersonic missile. Why? Because Mach 5+ missiles still can’t handle the heat, according to a U.S. report.

  • When a weather balloon went rogue almost 25 years ago, fighter jets fired 1,000 rounds at it and couldn't bring it down

    "With something like this, which is stationary in the air when the CF-18s are flying very, very fast, it is difficult to shoot it," a lieutenant said.

  • Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?

    Experts say the use of the inflatable could be intended to send a message to Washington.

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • 'Significant Tensions' Emerging Within Russian Ranks And 'Playing Out In Public', UK Says

    It comes as Moscows is expected to launch a new offensive to mark one-year since it first invaded Ukraine.

  • Here's why Israel, one of the toughest militaries, isn't arming Ukraine despite a global push to do so. It's got another fight in focus.

    Israel has a complicated relationship with Russia, which is cozying up to Iran but letting Israel freely target Iran-linked operations in Syria.

  • Inside the US Army Plant Making Artillery Shells for Ukraine

    Hundreds are working 24/7 to keep the pipeline of ordnance flowing as Ukraine fights back against Russian invaders.

  • Why the Philippines Is Letting the U.S. Expand Its Military Footprint in the Country Again

    The U.S. formally ended its 94-year military presence in the area in the early 1990s, shutting down Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation at the front getting tougher

    Russian forces are slowly gaining ground in the Donbas region, encircling the city of Bakhmut north of Donetsk and battling to take control of a nearby road which is a major supply route for Ukrainian forces. "It is very difficult now in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Lyman and other directions," he continued.

  • Satellite photos: Damage at Iran military site hit by drone

    Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press on Friday showed damage done to what Iran describes as a military workshop targeted by Israeli drones, the latest such assault amid a shadow war between the two countries. While Iran has offered no explanation yet of what the workshop manufactured, the drone attack threatened to again raise tensions in the region. Already, worries have grown over Tehran enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, with a top United Nations nuclear official warning the Islamic Republic had enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses.

  • Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine

    A funeral for a Belarusian military volunteer and activist who died fighting on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine was held in Kyiv on Saturday. Eduard Lobov was killed in fierce artillery battles in Vuhledar against Russian troops as part of a small but dynamic regiment of Belarusian dissidents fighting alongside the Ukrainian armed forces. Russian troops have ramped up attacks in the east of Ukraine, particularly in the industrial towns of Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

  • Israeli army besieges homes of fugitives in West Bank raid

    The Israeli army raided a refugee camp near the Palestinian city of Jericho on Saturday, besieging houses it said were being used as hideouts for Palestinian attackers and shooting at residents who opened fire. The fighting wounded six Palestinians, two seriously, said the Palestinian Health Ministry, and jolted a generally quiet oasis town that has seen less violence than other West Bank cities. The army said it entered the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp southwest of Jericho in the occupied West Bank to search for suspects involved in a shooting attack last week at a nearby Israeli settlement.

  • Report: Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs

    Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the number of propulsion hours in which ships were operating or training dipped during a 10-year period that ended in 2021, according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. The Navy saw increased maintenance delays, breakdowns and cannibalization of parts — moving them from one ship to keep another one going — during the period.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia rejects reports that U.S. offered Moscow secret Ukraine peace plan

    This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday rejected as a "hoax" media reports that U.S. CIA Director William Burns had travelled to Moscow with a secret peace proposal that involved Ukraine ceding a fifth of its territory to Russia. The Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung's report, which said Burns had made a secret trip to Moscow last month to put forward the plan on behalf of the White House, has also been dismissed by Washington.

  • How the US is boosting military alliances to counter China

    The U.S. is expanding it military presence in Asia, in a string of moves aimed at countering Beijing and reassuring Indo-Pacific allies that America will stand with them against threats from China and North Korea.

  • US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

    The United States has stepped up pressure on Middle East allies to expel the Wagner Group, a military contractor owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russia’s president, from chaos-stricken Libya and Sudan where it has expanded in recent years, regional officials told The Associated Press. The U.S. effort described by officials comes as the Biden administration is making a broad push against the mercenaries.

  • A suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen operating near a US nuclear base housing 150 Minuteman ICBMs

    Montana Senator Steve Daines said the suspected Chinese spy balloon was concerning for its proximity to the sprawling Malmstorm nuclear-missile base.

  • CIA chief warns against underestimating Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's military in Ukraine. Burns said that the United States knew "as a matter of intelligence" that Xi had ordered his military to be ready to conduct an invasion of self-governed Taiwan by 2027. "Now, that does not mean that he's decided to conduct an invasion in 2027, or any other year, but it's a reminder of the seriousness of his focus and his ambition," Burns told an event at Georgetown University in Washington.

  • Ottawa tight-lipped on details as Canada, U.S. call out China over balloon

    OTTAWA — Canada announced that it had called China's ambassador onto the carpet — but otherwise remained tight-lipped — as Ottawa and Washington expressed their disapproval about a high-altitude surveillance balloon found floating over the United States. Chinese Ambassador Cong Peiwu was summoned for the dressing down from Global Affairs Canada officials on Thursday after the Pentagon revealed the presence of the balloon over the sensitive military sites in the western U.S. "China's ambassador t

  • ASEAN ministers urge reduced violence, dialogue in Myanmar

    Southeast Asian foreign ministers urged Myanmar's military rulers on Friday to reduce violence and allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to pave the way for a national dialogue aimed at ending the country's worsening crisis. Myanmar is an ASEAN member, but its foreign minister was excluded from Friday's annual ministers' retreat because of his country's failure to implement a five-step consensus on restoring peace forged in 2021 between ASEAN and Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.