Americans reported spy balloon sightings Saturday as US officials planned fate of Chinese balloon

Americans on Saturday reporting seeing a large Chinese balloon as it drifted over the Southern U.S., as the Biden administration considers whether to take action to down the craft, which is suspected of conducting surveillance.

Officials were considering shooting down the balloon, which is suspected of conducting surveillance, once it floats over the Atlantic Ocean so they can recover its parts, The Associated Press reported, citing four anonymous U.S. officials. The Federal Aviation Administration was closing airspace over the Carolinas in preparation.

Meanwhile, Americans in the Carolinas were using cell phones and professional cameras to document the balloon's trajectory on Saturday. The balloon was spotted over Montana earlier this week.

What is the Chinese balloon doing?

The balloon is a "high-altitude surveillance balloon," Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said.

China has maintained it's a weather research "airship" that went off course, but that has been rejected by U.S. officials. It's not the first time China has tried to collect sensitive information, Ryder said.

“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years, Ryder said. “Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America.

Where did people see the balloon?

The balloon was spotted Saturday floating east over the Carolinas, headed toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Evan Fisher, an atmospheric sciences major at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, photographed what he said was a "surprisingly large" balloon just before 9 a.m. Saturday. He used a professional camera with a zoom lens to capture detail on the balloon.

Chinese Spy Balloon sighting:



🕘: 8:50 AM February 4, 2023

📍: Fairview, NC 28730

🧭: 195° moving ESE pic.twitter.com/hFfJAot9Is — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) February 4, 2023

"I'm used to weather balloons, I'm a meteorologist, so I'm familiar with 12- to 18-foot-wide balloons, but the fact that this thing is three school buses wide just just blew me away," Fisher told USA TODAY.

Amy Ostrosky, who works in digital marketing and lives in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte, said she and several neighbors ran outside to spot what they thought was the balloon Saturday morning. It looked like a bright star in the sky, but bigger, she said.

Ostrosky said the whole ordeal made her uneasy: "What is it for? What’s it doing? Why is it here?"

