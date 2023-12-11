Americans rally to win inaugural World Champions Cup

BRADENTON, Fla. — David Toms and last-minute replacement Billy Andrade each won crucial points over the final three holes of their nine-hole singles matches as the Americans rallied late to win the inaugural World Champions Cup on Sunday.

Andrade, an assistant captain who replaced injured Jim Furyk, birdied the seventh hole and picked up 3.5 points over Vijay Singh from the International team.

In the anchor match, Toms made birdie on the eighth hole to give the Americans the lead, and they clinched it when Retief Goosen made double bogey trying to make up ground.

The matches were among players from the United States, Europe and everywhere else in the world. Points were awarded to each hole over each of the alternate-shot, better-ball and singles matches.

The Americans had 221 points, while the International team had 219 and Europe had 208. Canadian Stephen Ames played for the International team.

Jerry Kelly led all scorers with 61 points for the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press