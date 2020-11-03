Americans in N.L. waiting for results of 'the election of all elections'

It's a big day for U.S. voters heading to the polls to cast their vote in the election, and for Americans living in Newfoundland and Labrador, it's a tense day.

Greg Blumer has been living in Gander for nearly four decades, but he's originally from Pittsburgh, where he mailed in his vote weeks ago.

For Blumer, the U.S. is still his home country, and he said it's vital for him to be a part of the voting process.

"I'd say it goes back to when I was a kid. Voting and politics were always important in the family. I learned it from my father, really, and I think it's been instilled just to be part of society.… You have a say in what goes on in society and try to make changes for the better good," he said.

"Even though I've been in different places in the world, I always believed you should do your part, and I still — it's still my home, so I think it's important that I have my say in this election, especially this one. This one to me is the election of all elections."

I'm just so worried about it. - Joy Hecht

CBC News will have full results of the election online, on radio and on television, along with analysis to dissect what it all means, as American voters decide whether to give Republican Donald Trump four more years or choose his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Blumer came to Canada while he was with the U.S. navy; while stationed in Gander, he met his wife. He quit the military in 1985 and has lived in Gander ever since.

But he's always been closely connected with his home state, and he's grown concerned with developments he's seen in the U.S. in recent years.

"Growing up, I know there was turmoil, there was social unrest — that was the '70s, you know, and I just think that, your word means everything. What you say, what you do, your actions. They always meant something. And it seems like the last several years, things are getting away from that," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"It's sad for me to see my country I grew up in and I love and still have family — I mean, I have eight brothers and sisters still living in the States — it just kind of hurts me to see the way things have changed. For the worst."

'We just don't know'

That's a concern echoed by Joy Hecht, who lives in St. John's after moving to the city from New York.

Hecht said Tuesday morning she still wasn't sure how she was going to spend election night.

"I haven't decided. For the past many years — 10 years or so — I have spent election night basically sitting in my house on my computer, mostly on Facebook, and jumping back and forth between websites and looking at results. And because of the time difference and the time it takes to get returns, it's a long night," she said.

"This time I haven't decided. It's gonna be a long time, we may not get results for weeks, and there's half of me that just goes, 'Maybe I'll drink a glass of wine and go to bed.' Because I'm just so worried about it and I don't want to sit up all night and be stressed."

Drew Angerer, Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images More

Hecht, who votes in Virginia, mailed in her ballot in September and has spent the last few weeks volunteering from afar for the Biden-Harris Democratic campaign.

She said there are a few questions and concerns lingering for her about what will happen, regardless of the results.

Story continues