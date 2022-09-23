Americans held captive by Russian separatists in Ukraine have returned to the US

Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Two American veterans held captive by Russian separatists in Ukraine since June returned to the United States on Friday, arriving at JFK International Airport shortly after noon, a relative of one of the men told USA TODAY.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, were both freed Wednesday as part of a larger prisoner exchange months after their capture in Ukraine's Kharkiv region. Both men are from Alabama and are military veterans who sought to help Ukrainian troops.

The men would spend time with family over the next day or two, said Dianna Shaw, Drueke's aunt. Drueke's mother, Bunny Drueke, and Huynh fiancée, Joy Black, were still en route Friday afternoon after delays in reaching New York, Shaw told USA TODAY.

U.S. government officials assisted in getting the pair safely to a hotel, Shaw said. The families plan to return by vehicle to Alabama as soon as Saturday.

PREVIOUSLY: A look at the United States' options to help free American volunteers 

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, right, and&nbsp;Alexander Drueke, left, chat as they arrive at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. The two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia.
Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, right, and Alexander Drueke, left, chat as they arrive at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. The two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces were among 10 prisoners released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia.

U.S. Rep Robert Aderholt of Alabama announced the men had returned Friday on Twitter, writing that he had "been informed that Andy and Alex are back on American soil. These are definitely answered prayers!"

This week, Huynh and Drueke were first transferred to Saudi Arabia, which helped broker a swap with Russian-backed separatists that included eight other prisoners from four countries, including five British nationals. Family members said the men went through medical checks in Saudi Arabia.

During a briefing Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre thanked Saudi Arabia and Turkey for facilitating the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

"We look forward to these U.S. citizens being reunited with their families," she said.

Jean-Pierre also reiterated past administration warnings about the risks of traveling to Ukraine and participating in the fighting.

"We continue to urge Americans to devote their energies toward the many other opportunities that exist to help the country of Ukraine and also the people of Ukraine," she said.

Black, Huynh's fiancée, told USA TODAY earlier this week that she was at work when her phone showed an incoming call from Saudi Arabia. She let it go to voicemail. The message? It was the U.S. Embassy telling her the men had been freed.

Black, 21, said she was “happy for the first time in like four months.”

Shaw said there had been no forewarning of the swap was coming.

"I asked Alex yesterday if he knew he was being freed and he told me that they did not understand what was going on for several hours," Shaw said Friday.

ABOUT THEIR CAPTURE: Two U.S. military veterans felt compelled to fight Russia. They've been captured in Ukraine.

Huynh and Drueke didn’t know each other in Alabama but became friends in Ukraine, where they both went to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia, family members have said.

Huynh served as a Marine from 2014 to 2018. Drueke served as a chemical operations specialist in the Army Reserve from 2002 to 2014 and deployed to Kuwait in 2004 and to Iraq in 2008.

Around the time of their capture, two Britons and a Moroccan were sentenced to death by Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine after prosecutors claimed they were mercenaries and not entitled to protections afforded prisoners of war.

Chris Kenning is a national news writer. Reach him at ckenning@usatoday.com and on Twitter @chris_kenning.

American's Andy Huynh, right, and Alex Drueke are seen arriving a New York hotel on Friday after returning from Saudi Arabia.
American's Andy Huynh, right, and Alex Drueke are seen arriving a New York hotel on Friday after returning from Saudi Arabia.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Americans captured by Russian separatists in Ukraine arrive in US

Latest Stories

  • 2 U.S. Veterans Detained by Russia After Fighting for Ukraine Have Been Released, Family Members Say

    A family member tells PEOPLE that the men are "spending the night in [the] hospital, they're in Saudi Arabia ... just to make sure they are healthy enough to travel"

  • Russia confirms 55 servicemen freed in prisoner swap with Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that 55 of its servicemen had been returned to Russia in the largest prisoner exchange deal with Ukraine since the start of the war. In its daily briefing, the ministry said the fighters - from Russia's armed forces and its proxies in the Russian-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine - had been transported to Russia by a military plane and were undergoing medical checks. Medvedchuk, a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, headed a banned pro-Russian party in Ukraine and was facing treason charges.

  • SC judge to reconsider ruling separating Murdaugh from Mallory Beach fatal boat crash case

    Millions of dollars may ride on a judge’s decision to put the Murdaughs back in the Mallory Beach wrongful death boat crash lawsuit instead of having them tried separately.

  • Housing is ‘just under-built in this country,’ Century 21 CEO says

    Century 21 CEO Mike Miedler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss rising mortgage rates, housing supply, and the millennial cohort of first-time home buyers.

  • Hungary PM Orban says EU's Russia sanctions should be scrapped

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be scrapped, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported late on Wednesday. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs confirmed the comments in an emailed reply to Reuters. Orban, a harsh critic of EU sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, made the remarks at a closed-door meeting of his party members on Wednesday, before the start of the autumn political season.

  • Zelenskyy calls on Russians to 'protest' and 'fight back' against Putin's draft if they 'want to survive'

    Putin's decision to announce a partial mobilization was politically risky, and has already prompted anti-war protests across Russia.

  • Turkey's Erdogan to hold meeting on Russian Mir payments, possible sanctions -sources

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will convene a top tier economy-focused meeting on Friday at which Russian payment system Mir and possible Western sanctions will be discussed, two sources with information on the matter told Reuters. The meeting with government officials and others will also address agreements with Russia, recent heavy volatility on the Istanbul stock exchange and the general economic situation, the sources said, requesting anonymity. Two private Turkish banks, Denizbank and Isbank, suspended use of Mir this week after Washington expanded its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including targeting the head of the entity that runs the payments system.

  • Alberta judge overseeing inquiry into teen's death adjourns to seek more witnesses

    CALGARY — An Alberta judge looking into the death of a Calgary teen who weighed 37 pounds when he died has adjourned her inquiry in an attempt to hear from more witnesses. Alexandru Radita was 15 when he died in May 2013 of bacterial sepsis brought on by complications due to untreated diabetes and starvation. His parents, who were found guilty in 2017 of first-degree murder, had refused to accept the boy had diabetes when he was diagnosed with the disease in 2000 in British Columbia. Provincial

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.