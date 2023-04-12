Will Americans ever learn how to drink properly?

Restaurants bars and concert venues neon signs lit up at night in Broadway, Nashville Tennessee, USA

George Bernard Shaw famously spoke of language being the great dividing line between Britain and America. True, there are some linguistic points of contention; think “erbs”, or the pronunciation of Aluminium (Aloo-minnum, apparently). But we can afford to be relaxed about these. After all, the Stateside popularity of Peppa Pig means that every American child will be speaking the King’s English by 2050. The empire strikes back, indeed.

No – spending this week in the US, I can tell you that what really divides us from the Americans is how we drink, and where we do it. Or rather where they don’t. Alcohol occupies a different place in American life; though other mind-bending substances are available. (I write this having made the mistake of trying, for a sore throat, a harmless over-the-counter cough syrup that could have rendered the bison-sized President William Taft immobile for a week.)

America may have moved on from the days when Churchill carried a doctor’s note around New York to maintain his plentiful brandy supply, but other prohibition-era hangovers remain. For the young, strictly no drinking until 21, even as weed-smoke wafts through every public space. They’re hard on outdoor drinking; no al fresco pints, nor that divinely ordained right of a freeborn Englishman – tinnies in the park. Most noticeable of all is the lack of pubs.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so naturally I’ve been thinking about what makes for a truly great pub. The ultimate primer on this is of course George Orwell’s essay setting out his vision of the perfect boozer, The Moon Under Water. Some of his rules, such as serving beer in strawberry-pink china mugs, are, alas, lost to the annals of history. Others are timeless. At Orwell’s Moon, possessing neither piano nor radio, “it is always quiet enough to talk”. In many pubs today, you can barely hear yourself think, let alone speak, above the ubiquitous Muzak. Our “modern Moon” can happily keep Orwell’s injunction on excessively loud songs.

“The architecture and fittings,” he continues, “must be uncompromisingly Victorian.” Indisputably the Victorians were masters of the pub; and some of the country’s finest are their handiwork, from Liverpool’s Philharmonic to the Princess Louise in Holborn. But there must also be room for the handsome panels of a Georgian coaching inn, the timbered inn with beams dating from before Bosworth, and the Edwardian simplicity of a gem like The Blue Bell in York. Even a 1960s flat-roof pub can exude a certain inviting je ne sais quoi, provided there is character; I defy any reader to visit the Colosseum in Bristol and not feel what I mean. What their interiors can never be though, is bland. Readers may know of some characterful newbuild pubs, but I struggle to conjure up an example.

Orwell’s barmaids “know the customers by name and take an interest in everyone”. As ever, good service goes a long way, though it needn’t be quite as personal as Orwell desires. I’d say a word for that endangered species, the grumpy landlord. I know one in Oxford who refuses to serve anyone who asks whether they can “get” a beer. “It’s my job to get the beer,” he says, “your job to pay for it.” What a pub must avoid at all costs is the faceless, “computer says no” attitude that now dominates so many businesses.

Orwell’s Moon is “obliging about letting you use the telephone”. A modern update of this would presumably be the internet; and here I have a small point of divergence. Pubs are not libraries, nor shared workspaces, nor cafes. You don’t go into a Costa expecting a pint of bitter. A proper pub ought to issue a hard “no” to anyone requesting an oat milk latte. A regular in desperate need of sending an email may be snuck the Wi-Fi code by an accommodating staff member, but this should not be the default expectation.

That is not to say pubs should be for boozers only: Orwell is adamant on food, and so should we be. His ideal boozer deals in cheap, stodgy fare: “Liver-sausage sandwiches, mussels (a speciality of the house), cheese, pickles [...] large biscuits with caraway seeds.” We might update this to a Scotch Egg or warm sausage roll, served with a smear of mustard, applied without fuss from the communal pot. Occasionally one encounters the Platonic ideal of a pork pie – delicious pink meat wrapped in rustic, imperfect pastry, flaky and firm at the same time, with a small layer of gelatinous goo affixing the two together. Very English Ambrosia.

The Moon’s most important feature is its spacious garden, which allows “whole families to go there”. Orwell’s right that children should be welcome; but in a society that often infantilises adults, a place where grown-ups can indulge their pleasures in peace has much to recommend it (by this I do not mean sexual peccadilloes; simply a quiet drink, perhaps even a cigarette). The impression should never be given that a table would be better allocated to a family group than a single person settling in for a few pints and a read of the paper.

And that is exactly what I intend to do when I touch down in Blighty. There are plenty of things America does better than us, but that’s a whole other article. I’ll see you in The Moon.