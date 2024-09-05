Americans edge British in close race as sailing resumes at America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — NYYC American Magic won a nailbiter against INEOS Britannia as sailing resumed at the 37th America’s Cup on Thursday after bad weather.

The matchup between the oldest rivals in the 173-year-old regatta featured lead changes right up to the finish.

Britannia looked set to win when American Magic fell off its foils when they both spun through the final turn at the same time. But American Magic made up the difference on the run to the finish line to win by 13 seconds.

The point kept the team representing the New York Yacht Club out of trouble in the standings, pulling level with Britannia at 3-2.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli stayed perfect at 5-0 after beating France’s Orient Express Racing Team, which is 1-5.

Alinghi Red Bull Racing of Switzerland is 1-4.

The opening double round-robin stage of the competition will eliminate the lowest-scoring yacht by Sunday.

The remaining four boats will enter two-round playoffs to decide which one will take the Louis Vuitton Cup and earn a place in the America’s Cup match, where it will face holder Emirates Team New Zealand.

New Zealand is participating in the opening phase, but its races don't count.

Racing was abandoned on Tuesday after lightning struck near a boat. No races were held on Wednesday due to more thunderstorms.

