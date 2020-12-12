Will Americans Take A Coronavirus Vaccine? Here's What Surveys Can (And Can't) Tell Us

A nurse holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London on Tuesday. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

People aren’t always great at predicting precisely how they’ll behave in the future. That’s one of the reasons it’s tricky to poll them on hypothetical questions, whether it’s asking if they’ll vote in an election or ― more relevant at the moment ― if they’ll take a coronavirusvaccine.

Surveys right now are unlikely to reveal exactly how many Americans will get vaccinated. But they can provide a rough guide to where things stand.

This weekend marks an inflection point. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first coronavirus vaccine for use in the U.S., and the question of whether Americans will accept a shot is suddenly real.

Severaltracking polls, though not all of them, have already picked up increased willingness to take a vaccine as promising news about the vaccines’ progress accelerated.

“When we’ve been asking this question, we’ve always been asking it in a hypothetical case,” said Mollyann Brodie, executive vice president for public opinion and survey research at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It’s a sense of people’s intentions. But we knew and expected that as the hypothetical becomes a reality, people’s intentions will shift. It’s really going to be dynamic.”

Polls at the moment suggest that the public is divided into three broad groups. On one side are people impatiently counting down the days until the vaccine is available to them. On the other are those who adamantly oppose receiving the vaccine. In between are people in a substantial, potentially swayable, middle ground.

Four recent surveys asked a relatively simple question: Do you plan — or are you willing — to get vaccinated? They all found that between 26% and 33% of respondents said they would not get a vaccine.

The percentage who said they would get the vaccine varied more significantly among the polls. Some 42% told YouGov that they would get the vaccine. An AP-NORC poll found that 47% plan to do so. Polls by Quinnipiac and...

Continue reading on HuffPost