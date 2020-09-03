Americans complied with coronavirus lockdowns, helping to curb pandemic, new CDC study finds

WASHINGTON — Virtually everywhere across the United States, people followed directives this spring to stay home to avoid contracting — or spreading — the coronavirus, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found, in contrast to media accounts of noisy demonstrations in favor of “opening up” locked-down states.

And medical researchers say that compliance helped reduce the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 186,000 Americans.

While the CDC did not explicitly endorse a new round of lockdowns — though others have in recent weeks — it did say that its new findings, which clearly endorse the practice, could help inform decisions as the nation continues to battle the pandemic.

That isn’t likely to please President Trump, who has maintained that lockdowns do more harm than good.

The findings, which looked at county-by-county lockdown orders, offer a counter-narrative to the widespread images of anti-lockdown protesters crowding statehouses in Michigan, Ohio and elsewhere. Those images seemed to suggest there was a high degree of resistance to the lockdowns. Trump encouraged those protests and told governors like Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, a Democratic nemesis of the president, to move more quickly to open their states back up to economic and social activity.

“These are very good people, but they are angry,” Trump tweeted about the Michigan protesters, many of whom carried guns and few of whom wore masks. “They want their lives back again, safely!”

Some thought at the time that media coverage focused too intensely on the protests, ignoring the millions of Americans who complied with the measures. That compliance, the CDC concluded, was evident in nearly 98 percent of surveyed counties. And though the effect of locking down is still being studied, full national lockdowns in different countries “were significantly associated with increased patient recovery rates,” according to a Lancet study published last month.

The new CDC analysis does not describe how infection rates correlated to the length and severity of lockdown measures. Other studies, however, have shown that correlation to be exceptionally strong, which means that Americans almost certainly helped stop the spread of the coronavirus by staying home for much of the spring. Conversely, the lifting of lockdowns throughout the summer appears to have led to a spike in infections and fatalities, just as many epidemiologists predicted.

The lockdowns do appear to have worsened the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on small businesses and contributed to the economic slowdown.

Trump has also maintained that lockdowns foster social isolation and exacerbate mental illness. A recent CDC study did paint a dire picture of Americans’ mental health and substance-use habits, though it did not link the rise in anxiety and depression to the lockdowns specifically.

The new study does not address the externalities associated with telling people to stay at home. Instead, it used mobile phone data to analyze lockdown orders or advisories in the 2,355 counties across the nation that issued them between March 1 and May 31. There were 878 counties that had no such orders at all, and which did not figure in the analysis.