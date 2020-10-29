Americans say they are better off under Trump, but is America? Trump by the numbers

They were the 10 words that demolished an incumbent president.

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?”

That question, asked by Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan during a debate with President Jimmy Carter 40 years ago — Oct. 28, 1980 — was answered days later with a landslide for the former California governor: 489 electoral votes.

According to Gallup, the same question yields hope for President Donald Trump now. In a September survey of registered voters, 56% said “yes,” they were better off than 2016. Intriguingly, that 56% is higher than 1984, 1992, 2004 and 2012, when Presidents Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were running for reelection.

All but the elder Bush were reelected (for some reason, President Bill Clinton’s 1996 reelection isn’t included).

Americans say they're better off, but not due to Trump

And yet the same percentage — 56% — say Trump “does not deserve to be reelected, while 43% say he does,” Gallup says.

It’s an extraordinary disconnect: Americans say they’re better off, but they don’t give the incumbent president credit.

Why is this? I think it's because voters could be looking selflessly beyond their own personal situation at broader concerns that reflect upon the nation as a whole — and what they see horrifies and angers them. This includes the character of the president, the example he sets and the image he projects to the world. Here is some data to support my thesis:

President Donald Trump campaigns on Oct. 26, 2020, in Lititz, Pennsylvania. More

227,000: The reported estimate of Americans who have perished from COVID-19. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN Sunday that “we are not going to control the pandemic.” Taiwan, a highly advanced high-tech nation with a population of nearly 24 million — but only seven deaths — is one of several countries showing that it can be controlled. Competence and respect for expertise and science count.

22,247: The number of lies or misleading claims racked up by the president in his first 1,316 days, according to The Washington Post. He lies so much, The Post notes, “we are eight weeks behind” in keeping up with it. Americans don’t want a liar in chief. Character and honesty count.

7th: How Trump ranks with the past 100 years of presidents in terms of stock market performance (Dow Jones Industrial Average). Even before the pandemic crash, Trump was behind predecessors he detests, like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

545: The number of migrant children still separated — deliberately and cruelly — from their families by the Trump administration. Imagine the agony for both parents and children, not knowing whether they’ll ever see each other again. Compassion and empathy count.

6.8%: The average price increase — for the first six months of this year alone — for 857 brand and generic drugs, according to a study by GoodRx. President Trump, who talks constantly about how prices are coming down because of him, isn’t fooling anyone here, including senior citizens, who appear to be abandoning him. Again, honesty counts.

14 years: That’s the last time the trade deficit was as high as it is now, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis data. Trump famously said in 2016 he “will end our chronic trade deficits" by making a series of new trade deals.

Trump vs. Biden: Opinion contributors assess the final presidential debate

19: The number of women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years. Trump says they’re all liars — what a vast coincidence — but admitted in that infamous “Access Hollywood” tape that “I just start kissing them. … I don't even wait.” Of women he said nearly three decades ago, “You have to treat 'em like shit.” And he wonders why he’s going to lose the women’s vote?