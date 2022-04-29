Americans believe nothing is getting better. Biden feeds that disillusionment

David Sirota
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/Reuters

As his poll numbers crater, Biden appears to be offering no course correction. He still hasn’t signed a stack of potentially wildly popular executive orders on matters ranging from debt cancellation to drug pricing


“I’m going to become the Joker” is some of the internet’s most poignant shorthand. Referencing Todd Phillips’ dark 2019 film about the origins of the Batman villain, the phrase describes becoming so thoroughly disillusioned that one loses faith in everything.

Data about mental health suggests that even the most preternaturally chipper among us have tasted the Joker pill during the pandemic. But what if that Jokerfication is not fleeting? And what if it’s happening at a cultural, societal and institutional level?

This is the epochal question – because both parties’ leaders have accepted Jokerfication as the new permanent normal, and the Biden White House is actively convincing a generation to believe nothing will fundamentally change.

President Joe Biden started out in a much different direction. Right after being sworn in, he signed an American Rescue Plan that rightly provided direct economic aid to millions of non-rich people. As poverty subsequently dropped, Biden’s poll numbers temporarily rose, seemingly halting the ascent of Republicans’ authoritarian mob.

But now things have stalled, and Biden seems intent on accelerating – rather than combating – a rising tide of disillusionment.

Tossing the Republican party a lifeline, he has reverted to his familiar formula:he promises big changes that could help the working class – and then prevents those changes from happening.

He speechifies about the need to address crises he then makes worse.

He blames Congress for gridlock but will not pressure lawmakers or use his executive authority to do things.

He promises policy reforms that his own agencies decline to implement.

The public seems to sense the gaslighting: Biden’s approval ratings are plummeting and anti-government sentiment has spiked as his strategy Joker-pills the country.

As his poll numbers crater, Biden appears to be offering no course correction, and he still hasn’t signed a stack of executive orders on matters ranging from debt cancellation to drug pricing. Caught between the electorate and Democrats’ campaign sponsors, he appears to have decided that he cannot – or does not want to – stop the spread of the Joker pill. So he is now just mainlining its active ingredients into America’s veins with bold promises and even bolder betrayals.

Consider a brief list:

If this pile of Joker pills wasn’t poisonous enough, down-ballot Democrats have mimicked the behavior.

For example, Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have been on a tour defending billionaires, fossil fuel companies and pharmaceutical conglomerates.

Over in the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a media spectacle out of defending legislators profiting off well-timed stock trades as they receive inside information from their government jobs.

Meanwhile, the Congressional Progressive Caucus leadership has spent its time demoralizing the progressive base, betraying promises to hold the line on important policy priorities.

In the face of all this, Democrats’ campaign apparatus has gotten downright desperate. It is now airing ads boasting about a “historic middle-class tax cut”, a tax credit that has already expired, and an insulin price cap that hasn’t actually been passed into law – as if no one will be infuriated by those realities, even though data suggests many voters already are.

Amid an explosion of child poverty following the end of the expanded child tax credit, the Washington commentariat wonders why so many polls show an electorate enraged at Democrats — and it’s certainly true that right-wing media has successfully duped a chunk of voters into not believing some basic economic realities.

But the real story here is more than the Fox News effect. It’s full-scale Jokerfication.

Americans’ lived experiences with the climate crisis and with increasing costs for healthcare, housing, energy, higher education, and retirement have made two things clear:

1) The economy has been so rigged by tax loopholes, trade deals, deregulation, and corporate subsidies that even with good macro data, many Americans are getting pulverized. Indeed, inflation-adjusted wages are declining, most people are still getting crushed by the costs of basic necessities, and the threat of climate ecocide is growing.

2) Politicians may say encouraging things on television and Twitter feeds, but they are not doing what’s necessary to permanently improve things for anyone other than corporate and billionaire donors – whose profits and net worths are booming.

You can see how these realizations are Joker-pilling the country by looking at three emblematic data points.

There is the poll showing Democrats losing their edge among voters who were cut off from the child tax credit.

There are surveys showing Biden’s plummeting numbers among core Democratic constituencies that feel betrayed by his policies and actions.

And now there are polls showing his numbers have so disintegrated among younger voters that he is below where even Trump was among that age group, which has seen a rise in deaths of despair as they face “almost no chance of being able to afford a house”, can’t afford the cost of having children, are being hammered by college debt and confront a climate apocalypse.

This generation may not be Arthur Fleck dancing down stairways, but the Gotham City vibe of desperation is real.

Heading into the midterms, both corporate media and the Republican party see their self-interest in helping Democrats completely Jokerfy the entire country into believing absolutely nothing can be done – other than burn everything to the ground.

The former is lately focused on flogging the idea that inflation isn’t about what it’s actually about: corporations using monopoly power to jack up prices, lobbyist-written trade policies that off-shored supply chains, pandemic-related production shortages, and huge pay increases for the yacht set. Instead, media millionaires paid by billionaires are promoting all nihilism all the time, asking viewers to believe inflation is mostly the result of the government trying to temporarily help poor people survive Covid.

Republican leaders, meanwhile, are promising nothing but the business end of a legislative flamethrower.

House Republicans are proposing budget cuts that would incinerate Medicare and Medicaid. Senator Rick Scott is proposing to scorch the poor with tax increases. And Senator Mitt Romney suggested that America should consider torching workers’ retirement benefits.

And so here we are, arriving at Jokerfied America – a conflagration that Franklin Roosevelt feared, where more and more people don’t believe in democratic government at all.

If this inferno feels familiar, that’s because it is. It was not long ago that Obama’s Wall Street fealty and Hillary Clinton’s “it will never, ever happen” campaign so disenchanted voters that the country elected a Joker to the presidency. The 2020 election was a reprieve, but that is now starting to look like merely a momentary rest stop on a nihilistic road trip hurtling toward 2022 and beyond.

That journey doesn’t mean nothing good is happening. In fact, the accelerated disillusionment with politicians and electoralism may end up prompting a different, more direct kind of constructive politics.

For example, it is no coincidence that as young people and workers lose faith in the political system, America has experienced an upsurge of labor organizing campaigns, and the population’s approval of unions has hit record highs. The same trend may happen with the climate movement and ballot activism for economic causes that actually help workers.

But those positive developments will compete with the noxious effects of the Joker pill – bigotry, xenophobia, self-centric greed, misinformation, right-wing vigilantism, and incitements to violence.

With Trump as its clown face, the Maga movement is channeling mass disaffection into ever-more-malicious culture wars that demonize minorities, the LGBTQ community, socialists, unionists, academics, protesters, and anyone else who can be other-ized and scapegoated.

Those rightwing tactics are so cynical they almost seem like a gag. But as Joker reminds us, there is no punchline. In a country where “I don’t believe in anything” is fast becoming the zeitgeist, the scheme is likely to work – unless those in power start delivering for the working class.

  • David Sirota is a Guardian US columnist and an award-winning investigative journalist. He is an editor-at-large at Jacobin, and the founder of The Lever. He served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter

  • A version of this piece was first published in The Lever. The Lever, formerly known as The Daily Poster, is a reader-supported investigative news outlet

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Nuggets put unfair pressure on Jamal Murray to return

    Amit Mann is joined by Jackson Frank to discuss how the Denver Nuggets, perhaps unknowingly, shifted all the pressure on Jamal Murray to decide when to return and why enough hasn't been made of the mental hurdle of returning from potential career-altering injuries.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists, and Cole Sillinger added a goal and an assist for Columbus. Jakub Voracek notched three assists and Gus Nyquist had two helpers for

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Raptors list VanVleet as questionable with strained hip flexor for Game 5

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for Monday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor. VanVleet played less than 15 minutes of Toronto's 110-102 win over Philly on Saturday, limping off the court and ripping his jersey in frustration. The Raptors face elimination again Monday, trailing the Sixers 3-1 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series. No team in NBA history has come back from being down 3-0 — as the Raptors were — to win a

  • Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.