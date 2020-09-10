More Americans are taking on new debt for boats, motorcycles, and RVs

For Americans who have remained gainfully employed during the pandemic, more are taking advantage of low interest rates to borrow money to finance big-ticket luxury items.

The number of loans taken out to buy a boat jumped 355% from before the pandemic, while the increase was 257% for loans financing motorcycle purchases, according to a new analysis of data from Credible, an online marketplace for lending. The volume of loans for RVs climbed 181% in the months during the pandemic versus January to mid-March, the analysis found.

Overall, loan applications for discretionary spending are up over 10% since the start of the pandemic.

“The percentage growth of those more discretionary purchases has increased substantially,” said Rob Humann, Credible’s general manager, while noting these categories led by percentage change, but the overall number of loans for these purchases remain small. “Still, the predominant reason that people are taking out personal loans is to refinance their credit cards or to consolidate debt.”

Moves that ‘improve your personal financial health’

Not all Americans are splurging — major purchases accounted for just 8% of loan requests, the data found.

Instead, Americans are capitalizing on low-interest rates to refinance mortgages, student loans, or credit card debt to skirt spending on costly interest, according to the findings. Almost 23% of loan requests were to pay off credit card debt, according to Credible, up slightly from nearly 21% pre-pandemic.

Debt consolidation was the No. 1 reason Americans took out a personal loan during the pandemic, with 27% citing that reason. But that’s well below the nearly 42% who got a loan for that purpose before the COVID-19 outbreak began.

“If you were doing well before the pandemic and you haven't lost your job, you're probably in a good position to make moves that can improve your personal financial health,” Humann said. “It’s a good opportunity if you're in that position to sort of take stock of your debt and work out how you can put yourself in a better position.”

Spending priorities also have shifted away from conventional adulthood milestones like marriage and children and more towards recreation and leisure, the data found.

Loan requests earmarked for wedding financing are down 25%, and applicants seeking loans for engagement rings and money to welcome a new baby or adoption fees are up modest 15% and 43%, respectively.

Applications for personal loans also point to a broader trend that Americans are making the most of their self-quarantine and using the time to invest in where they live. The share of personal loan applications for home improvement projects are up 64% since pre-pandemic. Home-buying loans are only up 30% and loans for moving relocation expenses increased just 14%.