Americana Estates Community Resident Receives a Home Makeover from YES Communities

YES Communities team member volunteers, Jen Fulmer of Jen Clean, Hutcherson Construction, Woodland Lawn Care, and Garlow Property Maintenance worked to refresh local resident Patty Millsap’s property. The team rebuilt the front stairs, constructed a new rear deck and door, repainted exterior walls, and refreshed the landscaping of the home.

“I love that YES Communities treats you like family,” said Patty Millsap.

The YES Communities Hug-A-Home program was developed to assist residents through funding and allocating volunteer time for YES team members to offer help to deserving residents. YES Communities employees donate hundreds of hours of time to serve their own communities and help those who need it most. Hug-A-Home is a part of the YES We Care program, which has invested over $815,000 since 2018 in assistance to team members, residents, and local organizations supporting YES Communities.

“One of my favorite things about working for YES is participating in our volunteer programs, like Hug-a-Home, that enrich the lives of our residents”, said Melinda Graulau, the Resident Manager of Americana Estates. “This is the second time I’ve completed a Hug-A-Home for a resident and their appreciation makes my heart sing. Our team loves coming together to give back to the community”.

