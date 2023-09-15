American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.03

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) will pay a dividend of $0.03 on the 6th of October. The dividend yield is 0.9% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

American Vanguard's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, American Vanguard's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 60.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.14 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.12. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.5% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. American Vanguard's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While American Vanguard is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think American Vanguard is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for American Vanguard that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

