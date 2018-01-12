American U. gets first Patriot win, tops Loyola (Md) 76-65

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Sam Iorio and Sa'eed Nelson each scored 20 points and American University broke into the win column in Patriot League play by beating Loyola of Maryland, 76-65 on Thursday night.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak.

After going scoreless over the final six minutes of a 58-54 loss to Army, the Eagles scored eight points, hitting 6 of 6 from the free throw line, in the final 1:15 to ice the win.

American (4-12, 1-4) took a 10-point lead at intermission and led by as many as 18 in the second half.

Iorio hit 7 of 12 shots from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Nelson dished out seven assists while Larry Motuzis grabbed 10 boards to go with his nine points.

The Greyhounds (4-12, 2-3) got 19 points from Cam Gregory, 16 from Andre Walker and 13 from Andrew Kostecka.