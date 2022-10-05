American Tourist Murdered in Turks and Caicos Ambush Was a Beloved NAACP Leader

Josh Fiallo
·2 min read
NAACP Arlington
NAACP Arlington

An NAACP leader from Arlington, Virginia, has been identified as the American who was gunned down over the weekend while he vacationed in Turks and Caicos, local authorities said.

Kent Carter was traveling back from an excursion inside a tourist shuttle when the vehicle was ambushed by gang members who fired inside the vehicle “indiscriminately,” police said. Carter was killed in the gunfire on Sunday evening, along with a tour guide and one of the assailants.

“I believe the original attack was targeted and carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life,” the police commissioner for the archipelago, Trevor Botting, said on Tuesday.

Responding police engaged in a shootout with the assailants, Botting said. Five others, including an officer and another American, were injured in the attack and ensuing shootout.

The assailants were armed with automatic weapons, Botting said. The commissioner did not say why the shuttle—on its way back from an excursion to Long Bay Beach—was targeted specifically.

Recent reports suggest surging gang violence in the British overseas territory of 40,000 people has become a serious issue this year, with the United Kingdom allocating £3 million ($3.3 million) to recruit 24 anti-gang detectives to the island.

Back home, loved ones have been mourning the loss of Carter, who was a real estate agent, military veteran, and father, people close to him told NBC Washington.

“Words alone aren’t enough to say how much this hurts, how much we grieve right now,” Julius D. Spain, president of the NAACP branch where Carter served as vice president, told the news channel.

Robert York, Carter’s neighbor in Arlington, told Fox 5 that he was a “great, stand-up guy” and “one of the best neighbors you could have.”

The government for Turks and Caicos, which relies heavily on tourism to sustain its economy, called Sunday’s incident a “rare” occurrence that “does not reflect who we are as a people.”

“These criminals proceeded to indiscriminately shoot into the vehicle transporting the employees and tourists,” Botting said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families of those murdered.”

The head of Turks and Caicos, Premier Washington Misick, made it a point to assure potential visitors that his island territory is a safe place to vacation.

“The TCI has long established itself as a safe destination for visitors from around the world,” a statement from Misick read in part. “Evidence of this can be seen in the countless awards the destination has won, most recently at the World Travel Awards.”

Misick also clarified that Carter was not targeted specifically in the slaying.

“On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim,” Misick said.

