American tourist fights a ‘naughty’ kangaroo at sanctuary in Australia, video shows

An American tourist fought a “naughty” kangaroo at a wildlife sanctuary in Australia, a video shows. The kangaroo continued coming at the man until a zookeeper intervened.

The man was visiting Cohunu Koala Park in Byford when he encountered the “feisty kangaroo,” 9 News, an Australian news outlet, reported.

“My dad was just trying to make sure that kangaroo stopped getting frisky with that lady,” @brooke.so.hip, who identified herself as the man’s daughter, wrote on TikTok when she shared the video June 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The kangaroo appeared to be following around a woman when the American man intervened, the video shows. He reached out to stop the animal. A moment later, the kangaroo stood up on its hind legs and started grabbing at the man’s arm.

The man tried to keep the kangaroo at arm’s length, kneeing and kicking it when it got closer, the video shows.

Another person approached to try and help, but the kangaroo was undeterred. It hopped toward the man and tried to kick him as he walked away, the video shows.

The man kept backing up as he fought with the kangaroo, but the animal kept following and coming at him, the video shows.

Finally, a zookeeper intervened. “Cut it out, cut it out, naughty boy,” she told the kangaroo, pointing at it.

Immediately, the kangaroo appeared to calm and stop fighting, the video shows.

“Aussie lady saves the day with a point of the finger and a stern word,” one TikTok user commented.

“The way he just stopped when he was called a naughty boy,” another user commented.

“The birds (were) egging the kangaroo on saying fight fight fight,” another TikTok user wrote.

Cohunu Koala Park did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Park officials told PerthNow that the kangaroo “was just being playful. Sometimes the kangaroos act like that, but they are really just playing... it’s a natural thing.”

“The more you encourage them, the more they will react,” park officials told PerthNow.

The woman who filmed the video is from the southern U.S. and now lives in Australia, she explained in an earlier TikTok video. She did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Cohunu Koala Park is a wildlife park in Byford, a suburb of Perth. The park has “free-roaming animals” and allows visitors to “cuddle a koala” and “hand feed friendly kangaroos, wallabies and other wildlife,” according to its website.

Mob of rare white kangaroos spotted on Australia reserve, photos show. ‘Like ghosts’

‘Mini-kangaroos’ — who love peanut butter — thrive after reintroduction to Australia

‘Displaced’ sea cow appears in ‘unusual’ spot — and prompts warning in Australia