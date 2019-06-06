French Open: American teenager Amanda Anisimova knocks out No. 3 Simona Halep

Amanda Anisimova celebrates after winning her quarterfinal match against Simona Halep. (Getty)

The women’s draw at the French Open continues to turn upside down. American teenager Amanda Anisimova knocked out No. 3 seed Simona Halep in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The Anisimova-Halep match had been postponed from Wednesday in a rare total rainout. Wednesday marked just the third day since 2000 that all competition had been washed out at Roland Garros.

Anisimova now faces Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the semifinal; as the eighth seed, Barty is the highest remaining seed in the French Open. The other semifinal matches the Czech Republic’s unseeded Marketa Vondrousova against Great Britain’s 28th-seeded Johanna Konta. None of the remaining semifinalists has won a Grand Slam title, meaning Saturday will see a first-time major winner.

