American team placed in quarantine at world juniors because of COVID-19 outbreak

EDMONTON — The United States has been placed into quarantine at the world junior hockey championship.

A mandated team quarantine began on Tuesday after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the U.S. had to forfeit its game against Switzerland scheduled for Tuesday in Red Deer, Alta.

The game will be recorded as a 1-0 win for Switzerland by forfeit in accordance with the International Ice Hockey Federation's rules.

A statement from the IIHF says that the American team's quarantine status will be evaluated later to determine whether it will be able to compete in its next preliminary round game.

The U.S. is scheduled to play Sweden on Wednesday.

The IIHF cancelled the women's under-18 world championship earlier in December over concerns about surging COVID-19 cases but decided to go ahead with the men's junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.

