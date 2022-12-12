American student disappears while studying in France. Family members ‘fear the worst’

A worried New York family is holding out hope in the search for a 22-year-old American student who officials said vanished while studying in France.

Ken DeLand is a student at St. John Fisher University studying at the University Grenoble Alpes in Grenoble, about 330 miles southeast of Paris, DeLand’s parents said on a website dedicated to finding their son. He told his family on Nov. 27 that he was leaving his host family and taking a train to Valence, a city in south France about 60 miles southwest of Grenoble.

His family and friends have not heard from him since, his parents said.

According to DeLand’s bank statements, he made a $9 purchase at a store in Montélimar, about 30 miles southwest of Valence, on Dec. 3, his family said.

DeLand is on the French missing persons list, according to a news release from The Assistance and Search for Disappeared Persons Association updated on Monday, Dec. 12.

“We fear the worst and want him to be located,” his family said.

St. John Fisher University did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ Dec. 12 request for comment.

Previously, on Dec. 6, the university told WHAM that “law enforcement has been unable to contact” DeLand.

“University officials have been in contact with his family and will work with AIFS, our study abroad partner, to offer support to them during this time,” the university told the outlet. “The University is doing everything it can to assist in the investigation.”

DeLand is about 6 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on a store’s security camera wearing a red jacket, scarf, gray hat, and blue jeans with a black backpack.

If DeLand tries to leave France by train using his passport, authorities will be alerted, his family said. However, there are other ways to travel without using a passport.

Because DeLand is an adult, his family said they “cannot receive updates” from “the university as well as local, national and international police.” The family asked for help from anyone who knows people in the areas where DeLand was last seen.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from The Assistance and Search for Disappeared Persons Association.

