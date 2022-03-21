'American Song Contest': Everything you need to know about NBC's version of 'Eurovision'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·3 min read

NBC's “American Song Contest” debuts Monday (8 EDT/PDT), but the state-vs.-state talent competition has been nearly three decades in the making.

The eight-week competition's premise is inspired by the long-running “Eurovision Song Contest,” an annual singing contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, says executive producer Ben Silverman, who says he spent 25 years acquiring the rights for the show.

“Eurovision Song Contest” has introduced the world to music icons such as Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias as well as Swedish pop group ABBA and pop powerhouse Celine Dion, who won the contest in 1974 and 1988, respectively.

More: ‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan wants to 'ugly cry' after autistic singer's inspiring audition

But instead of European countries competing for the title, 56 vocalists representing each U.S. state and territory will compete on “Song Contest,” including famous singers like Jewel (representing Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut) and Macy Gray (Ohio), along with lesser-known talents.

Executive producer Audrey Morrissey says this mix of rising artists and bona fide superstars reflects the landscape of “the actual music business," and says contestants were selected after consulting with music industry contacts and an independent academy of industry professionals.

“This show is not for the 15-year-old whose family doesn't know they sing, and they are going to come out on 'The Voice' or 'American Idol' or ('America's Got Talent') and blow people away,” Morrissey explains. “This is a professional platform. This is for the artists, the person who is committed to, ‘This is what I'm doing in my life, and I've been grinding it and working it on the road for years.’”

Singer Michael Bolton appears as a contestant on the debut season of NBC&#39;s &quot;American Song Contest,&quot; representing his home state of Connecticut.
Singer Michael Bolton appears as a contestant on the debut season of NBC's "American Song Contest," representing his home state of Connecticut.

More: Wheelchair athlete Wheelz wipes out in 'AGT: Extreme' finale; did he prevail over Cage Riders?

Singer and talk- show host Kelly Clarkson – an "Idol" winner who’s no stranger to reality competition series – and Snoop Dogg serve as co-hosts, who provide commentary but don't determine which singers advance. Instead, fans at home and a "jury" of 56 professionals decide.

Clarkson says the show’s inclusivity will help bring people together at a time when it’s sorely needed.

“That's what's cool about this show, is it's going to open up all of this conversation and all of this diversity that I feel like we've been divided for in this country for quite a bit because people have their preconceived notions of who is from where,” Clarkson says. “And that's just not true anymore, especially in such a digital age. We are all very similar more than not.”

Singers Macy Gray, left, and Jewel appear as contestants on the debut season of NBC&#39;s &quot;American Song Contest,&quot; representing their home states of Ohio and Alaska, respectively.
Singers Macy Gray, left, and Jewel appear as contestants on the debut season of NBC's "American Song Contest," representing their home states of Ohio and Alaska, respectively.

More: 'America's Got Talent' singer Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski dies at 31 after cancer battle

. Apart from having a good rapport with Snoop Dogg, Clarkson says the hosts epitomize the show’s diversity through their own musical versatility.

“He's done pop; he's done rap. He's done all of these other things, and I've done country and pop and all of these other things,” Clarkson says. “So, it is a cool thing to have our faces – we like a lot of different styles of music, and there is literally so many different styles of music (on the show).”

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as co-hosts of &quot;American Song Contest.&quot;
Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as co-hosts of "American Song Contest."

More: Kelly Clarkson returns to 'The Voice,' cries after singer 'killed my song in front of me'

The show’s “qualifiers,” which span the first five episodes, will feature 11 or 12 singers each week, with one contestant immediately advancing to the semifinals. Viewers’ votes translate to actual points assigned to each contestant, so more populous states won't gain an unfair advantage.

Following two weeks of semifinal rounds,10 remaining contestants compete in the show’s live finale on May 9, which names a winner.

“‘Eurovision’ has just gone from strength to strength year to year and remains arguably the most popular and important entertainment television show in the world, and I think it translates beautifully to America and our diverse culture that is only unified through its music and song,” Silverman says. “It's filled with regional passion and state-by-state brilliance.”

More: Russia barred from entering Eurovision Song Contest following Ukraine invasion

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'American Song Contest' premiere: Here's what you need to know

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Ali Nullmeyer 6th in women's slalom for top Canadian honours at World Cup Finals

    Ali Nullmeyer posted her third top-six slalom finish in a little over two months, placing sixth to lead Canada's four-member contingent at the final women's World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Courchevel, France. The Toronto skier stopped the clock in a two-run time of one minute 37.81 seconds behind surprising World Cup Finals winner Andrej Slokar (1:36.54) of Slovakia. Nullmeyer was a personal-best fifth on Jan. 4 in Zagreb, Croatia and sixth just five days later in Kranjska Gora, Slo

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked