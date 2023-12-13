American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 16th of February. The dividend yield will be 4.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

American Software Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 87% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. The company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but this could indicate that growth opportunities are few and far between.

EPS is set to fall by 24.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach over 200%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

American Software Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Unfortunately, American Software's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

American Software's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for American Software you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

