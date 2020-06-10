American Society Of Cinematographers Elects Stephen Lighthill As President

Click here to read the full article.

The board of governors at the American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday elected Stephen Lighthill as its new president. It is the second term in the top spot for Lighthill, who takes over from outgoing ASC president Kees van Oostrum, who had served the maximum four terms.

The ASC board today also voted in vice presidents Amy Vincent, Bill Bennett, and John Simmons; treasurer Levie Isaacks; secretary Gregg Heschong; and sergeant-at-arms David Darby.

Lighthill, whose credits range from shooting for 60 Minutes, documentaries like the Rolling Stones pic Gimme Shelter and the Oscar-nominated Berkeley in the Sixties, and TV series like Nash Bridges and Earth 2, previously served as ASC president from 2012-2013; he most recently was vice president of the organization. He has also long served as an officer on the National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild, and is also the Discipline Chair: Cinematography at the AFI Conservatory.

He was honored with the ASC Presidents Award in 2018.

“This is a challenging moment for filmmaking in general and cinematography in particular,” Lighthill said. “As an organization, we are making plans to put words into action. Through the work of the Future Practices Committee and Vision Committee, I’m ready to lead our Society in responding, and in making our work environments safe, equal and diverse.”

The Future Practices Committee was formed recently to assist and advise on COVID-19 safety on set.

