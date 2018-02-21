American soccer team attempts to school Canada on cold weather

Snow and soccer. The way the beautiful game was intended to be played, no? (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

America may be able to school Canada when it comes to Oreo flavours or jugs of milk, but they may want to hold off on attempts to educate Canadians about freezing cold temperatures.

The other team thinks it's cold, we call it home. Here's your first Starting XI of 2018. Gamecenter: https://t.co/QBCkb6ZZlD

Watch: https://t.co/AqcHoyIUar pic.twitter.com/IQNguUxCVe — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 21, 2018





Major League Soccer team Colorado Rapids decided that their opponent, Toronto FC, was having difficulty coping with the cold ahead of Tuesday’s CONCACAF Champions League first leg encounter. TFC were quick to respond, with a cheeky geography lesson.

Do you guys wanna tell them we’re from Canada or should we? https://t.co/Gtd3OCqLTc — Toronto FC (@torontofc) February 21, 2018





The irony is complete when you consider that the Reds won MLS Cup last December while the temperature in Toronto was -4 degrees Celsius.

Toronto FC won the game, played in a brisk -8 degrees at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado, by a score of 2-0.

Yes, Toronto FC players were not too fond of the conditions, but who really wants to wear shorts in February?

TFC will host the return leg of the Round of 16 matchup next Tuesday. The temperature is supposed to be +4 degrees Celsius for those who remain interested.

