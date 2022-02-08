American skier Nina O’Brien suffers multiple leg fractures in scary crash at Olympics

YANQING, China — U.S. skier Nina O’Brien suffered an open fracture of her left tibia and fibula in a frightening crash during Monday’s Olympic giant slalom, a U.S. ski team spokeswoman said Tuesday.

O’Brien, 24, was treated on the scene, then transported to a hospital in Yanqing, the Beijing district where Alpine skiing events are being held. Local doctors there performed surgery to stabilize the bones in her leg.

“I’ll get the rest fixed at home,” O’Brien said in an Instagram post from her hospital bed.

She’ll travel back to the U.S. for “further evaluation and care,” according to the spokeswoman.

O’Brien, skiing at her first Olympics, entered the second of two giant slalom runs in sixth place, after a morning run that was “really fun.” She said the hill was “in perfect shape.” Toward the end of that second run, though, she lost balance after clipping one of the final gates. Her skis split, her knee appeared to bend underneath her at an awkward angle, and she tumbled toward and over the finish line as her skis and poles went flying.

A few dozen feet away, multiple skiers brought their hands to their mouths in horror. Teammate Mikaela Shiffrin, who’d slipped out of her first run earlier in the day, bowed her head and covered her eyes.

O’Brien wrote Tuesday that she has been replaying the run in her mind, “wishing I’d skied those last few gates differently. But here we are.”

“I gave everything I had,” she said, “and maybe too much.”

O’Brien lay on her side, her lower body motionless, as she shook her helmeted head a few seconds after the crash. Over a dozen venue personnel eventually helped tend to her as the finish area went eerily silent. They wrapped her in blue tarp-like garment and pulled her away from the course so the competition could continue.

In her post-surgery Instagram post she thanked “everyone who’s taken care of me, especially those who rushed to me in the finish and my doctors and nurses in Yanqing.”

“I’m a little heartbroken, but also feeling so much love,” the California native wrote. “Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. My phone is flooded with messages, and waking up to your words means more than you know.”