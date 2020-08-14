American Shared Hospital Services Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

COVID-19 Pandemic Had Significant Impact on Q2 Volumes



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiosurgical and radiation therapy services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

The Company completed its acquisition of Gamma Knife Center Ecuador S. A.

Total revenue in the second quarter was $3,991,000, a decline of 23.2% from the comparable period in 2019. Proton therapy revenue of $1,401,000 was consistent with the second quarter of 2019. Gamma Knife revenue of $2,590,000 declined 28.1% compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on volumes, as well as lower average reimbursement at the Company’s retail sites.

Total proton therapy fractions in the second quarter decreased 4.1% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease for the second quarter resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gamma Knife volumes for centers in operation decreased 8.9% from Gamma Knife volumes for those same centers during the same period of the prior year, also primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss in the second quarter was $483,000 compared to net income of $31,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in net income was due to lower Gamma Knife revenue, and higher expenses, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic, the switch to a virtual annual meeting and transaction costs from the June acquisition of the Gamma Knife Center in Ecuador.

Ray Stachowiak, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the second quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our financial results more than expected, with many patients delaying their treatments during the early months of this unprecedented health crisis. Lower volumes for both proton beam therapy and Gamma Knife procedures, as well as lower total reimbursement for Gamma Knife procedures, combined with a high level of fixed costs, reduced our gross margin. This was further negatively impacted by other pandemic related costs, such as the expense required to switch to a virtual format for the annual meeting of shareholders. The Company’s purchase of Gamma Knife Center, Ecuador S.A. in June also resulted in additional expenses related to the costs of completing the acquisition. As a result of these economic issues and activities, AMS reported a loss for the second quarter.

“Volumes on both sides of our business began to pick up in early July, despite typical seasonal headwinds. PBRT volume in particular rebounded especially well during the month. However, with COVID-19 hot spots rearing up again around the U.S., we remain uncertain as to when volumes will return to a sustained normalcy. In the third quarter we expect to expense the remaining transaction costs related to our acquisition in Ecuador, where volumes have also been impacted by the virus. We remain on track to upgrade the Gamma Knife Perfexion to the Icon platform at the Lovelace Medical Center in September and continue to advance discussions with prospective partners to develop new PBRT, MR/LINAC, Gamma Knife and LINAC projects, as we’ve previously disclosed,” concluded Mr. Stachowiak.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, revenues decreased 23.2% to $3,991,000 compared to revenues of $5,197,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The Company recorded no revenue from its IGRT equipment compared to $188,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The equipment was fully depreciated and sold in July, after expiration of the Company’s contract.

Second quarter revenue for the Company's proton therapy system installed at Orlando Health in Florida decreased 0.6% to $1,401,000 compared to revenue for the second quarter of 2019 of $1,409,000. Total proton therapy fractions in the second quarter were 1,351, a decrease of 4.1% compared to 1,409 proton therapy fractions in the second quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the Company's Gamma Knife operations decreased 28.1% to $2,590,000 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3,600,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The decline was due to lower volumes as well as lower average reimbursement at the Company’s retail sites, which was driven by a higher mix of Medicare patients. Gamma Knife procedures declined by 3.0% to 350 for the second quarter of 2020 from 361 in the same period of the prior year. Gamma Knife volumes for centers in operation decreased 8.9% from Gamma Knife volumes for those same centers during the same period of the prior year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 decreased to $907,000, or 22.7% of revenue, compared to gross margin of $1,729,000, or 33.3% of revenue, for the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $483,000, or $(0.08) per share. This compares to net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $31,000, or $0.01 per share. Fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding were 6,077,000 and 5,906,000 for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1,437,000 for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2,465,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the net income loss as well as lower depreciation and amortization due to the Company’s IGRT equipment, which became fully depreciated in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Story continues