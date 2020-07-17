Has American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) Got What It Takes To Become A Multi-Bagger?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for American Shared Hospital Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$2.2m ÷ (US$53m - US$7.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2020).

So, American Shared Hospital Services has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for American Shared Hospital Services' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating American Shared Hospital Services' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For American Shared Hospital Services Tell Us?

Over the past five years, American Shared Hospital Services' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if American Shared Hospital Services doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Our Take On American Shared Hospital Services' ROCE

In summary, American Shared Hospital Services isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 23% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think American Shared Hospital Services has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for American Shared Hospital Services that we think you should be aware of.

