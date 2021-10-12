American Screening LLC CEO, Ron Kilgarlin, Provides Extensive Range of Products for Substance Testing at Home

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / American Screening LLC started as a business whose mission was to provide high-quality products for drug and alcohol testing. With time, the company grew into a primary manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic tests, as well as of other important medical supplies. Its clients are both domestic and international, as the company holds an ISO13485 contract. Its mission continues to expand towards supporting the fight against drug addiction and mental illness. As part of this commitment, American Screening LLC has made it one of its priorities to maintain a robust selection of home drug testing kits that are both highly accurate and affordably priced.

The most popular at-home drug tests are the ones using urine samples, primarily because they are easy and painless to run and deliver fast results. The kits offered by American Screening LLC can detect from one to as many as 40 drugs of abuse with an accuracy of up to 99%. As defined by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), abused drugs are illegal or prescription medicines (for example, Oxycodone or Valium) that are taken for non-medical purposes. The non-medical purposes for a prescription drug include taking the medicine for longer than prescribed or for a different purpose than indicated.

According to the American Screening LLC , at-home tests are popular screening products because they allow people to conduct the procedure in a private setting without compromising the accuracy of the results. Their inventory includes kits that test for a specific substance (typically marijuana) and others that can detect the presence of 2,5,6,10,11, or 12 drugs of abuse, including fentanyl, oxycodone, K2, ETG, cocaine, opiates, methamphetamine, amphetamines, phencyclidine (PCP), benzodiazepine, barbiturates, methadone, ecstasy (MDMA), and oxycodone. In recent years, their tests have been increasingly sought out by parents due to rising illicit drug use among teenagers. This was part of a larger global trend sustained by the accessibility of synthetic drugs and the non-medical use of prescription medicines.

To ensure that its tests are properly run, American Screening LLC provides product inserts and procedure cards for every item listed on its website. In case a buyer still has difficulties running a test, the company's customer service team is readily available to answer any questions, and it has proved of immense help to countless people in need of additional assistance. Apart from being the distribution leader in the rapid diagnostic tests space, with over 250 million strips sold annually, American Screening LLC has remained firmly committed to offering personalized customer support to ensure that its clients receive the best possible product along with expert advice so that they can achieve their health and wellness goals.

Established in 2004 in Shreveport, Louisiana, American Screening LLC quickly garnered a strong reputation as its founder, Ron Kilgarlin, leveraged his expertise in business management, medical devices, product development, distribution, and marketing. Over the years, Ron built the company into a leading provider of diagnostic tests and medical supplies to the United States, South America, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia. American Screening LLC is the recipient of multiple certifications, including the highly coveted one issued under MDSAP (Medical Device Single Audit Program), which designates the company as compliant with the requirements for quality management systems in multiple jurisdictions.

