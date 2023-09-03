American runners win prestigious Mont Blanc trail race

American runner Jim Walmsley won the 20th edition of the Ultra-trail of Mont-Blanc in Chamonix (Haute-Savoie) on Saturday. His compatriot Courtney Dauwalter won the women's category, her third victory in the prestigious sporting event. France landed third place in both categories.

The 33 year-old from Arizona, who moved to the region in 2022 became the first American man to be crowned in the famous mountain race.

He covered the grueling 173 km trail in 19 hours 37 minutes and 43 seconds.

Based in the French Alps since 2022, Walmsley crossed the finish line with more than fifteen minutes in advance on his compatriot Zach Miller, in second place.

Frenchman Germain Grangier came in third place, almost ten minutes behind Miller.

For the women's race, it was fellow American Courtney Dauwalter who won her third Ultra-Trail of Mont Blanc in 23 heures 29 minutes and 14 seconds.

She was tailed by German runner Katharina Hartmuth and Frenchwoman Blandine L'Hirondel in third place.

The course, which dips from France into Italy and Switzerland, and passes through Courmayeur, the Grand Col Ferret and Champex has a total positive elevation gain of around 10,000 metres.

Over 2,000 runners from around the world participated in the event, created in 2003.

It was originally designed to be completed by hikers in seven days but to be considered a "finisher" of the Mont Blanc Ultra Trail (UTMB, to give it its French abbreviation) you have to cross the finish line in 46 hours and 30 minutes.

Emotional victory

"I think what made the difference was that I felt good at altitude," Walmsley told the press.



