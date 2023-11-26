American River routs San Francisco in NorCal semifinals to set up showdown with San Mateo

Playing its best game in a season of high hopes, American River College rolled decades-long powerhouse City College of San Francisco 41-6 on Saturday afternoon at home in a California Community College 3C2A State Championship Northern California Regional semifinal.

ARC (10-1) will visit top-seeded College of San Mateo (10-1) on Dec. 2 in the NorCal title game with a noon kickoff. That showdown will be a rematch of a nonleague game between the teams, won by defending state champion and preseason No. 1-ranked San Mateo, 24-23, on Sept. 23. San Mateo beat ARC 43-21 in the 2022 NorCal final.

Kenny Lueth of Rocklin High School passed for 170 yards and two touchdowns against San Francisco, hitting Avant Jacobs of Oak Ridge and Mikaiah Stephenson of Cosumnes Oaks. Jacobs rushed for 66 yards. Kacie Riley had 48 yards and a touchdown as the Beavers rushed for 165 yards to batter the Rams (9-2), who have nine state titles to their credit, the last in 2021 when the team finished nationally ranked No. 1 for the 11th time.

A sophomore Division I college prospect, Lueth has passed for 2,108 yards this season with 28 touchdowns and one interception.

Two Folsom High graduates led ARC in tackles against San Francisco. Josh Tremain had 20 stops, 4 ½ of them for loss, and Diallo Washington had nine tackles, two for loss.

San Mateo beat Modesto 41-19 in the other NorCal semifinal Saturday as Anthony Grigsby of Cosumnes Oaks passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns. The freshman also ran for a score.