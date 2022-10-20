American Rally Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Grassroot Racer Al Dantes Jr.

ARA on Facebook

The American rally community is mourning the loss of one of the sport’s most beloved grassroots competitors this week. Al Dantes Jr. of the Tower City Racing Team was killed on October 13 after an allegedly intoxicated semi-truck driver crashed into a L’Anse, Michigan, gas station where Dantes was fueling up.

Dantes Jr. was transferred to the Baraga County Memorial Hospital following the crash, where he ultimately passed away, leaving behind six young daughters. He was 43 years old. According to WNMUFM, the semi-truck driver, 22-year-old Dawaun K. Johnson of University Park, Illinois, was arraigned on a 15-year felony charge in Baraga County District Court on Monday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, with an additional penalty for causing death. Johnson has been released on a $100,000 bond, but must return to Michigan for a probable cause conference on November 1.



Dantes Jr., the racer and Michigan native was slated to compete in his hometown Lake Superior Performance Rally (LSPR) event the following morning, in which he would’ve competed to retain his hold on the 2022 Central O2WD championship.

Dantes Jr. was a staple of the American Rally Association’s grassroots scene since 2007, when he first competed in the local LSPR event. According to DirtFish, Dantes entered a Golf GTI in that first race. The sport stuck, with Dantes returning for sections of the 2012 season with a VR6-powered Jetta. The Michigander was best known in rally circles for his efforts to build and run an LS-swapped FC RX-7, which is known throughout the community as Rexine. The loud and often sideways sports coupe was an unusual choice for rally racing, but one the Dantes proved his talents in. Dantes took home the 2021 ARA East O2WD championship and still leads the 2022 Central O2WD championship.

Dantes' co-driver Keegan Helwig explained to R&T how Al embodied the 'push on regardless' mentality that makes rally racing so great.

"We had our moments where we sheared off a ball joint and strapped the lower suspension forward to transit back to service," Helwig told R&T. "Another moment came when the serpentine belt was slipping off because the alternator bolt broke after a jump, so we stuffed it with pins, zip ties, and a strap to the fender to keep the alternator in place. We ran without coolant for nearly 20 miles because of no water pump before that 'fix'. But my favorite was at Hardwood Cup Rally where we blew an upper rad hose and kept replacing coolant with creek water during transit. Went through 30-40 bottles of water through the remaining stages of the event. We ended up finishing first overall."

Story continues

The finish would mark Dantes Jr.'s first overall victory, as well as his final career start.

Dantes Jr.’s speed on the course is not only what he will be remembered for. He was a well-loved figure in the sport and a gracious personality, known for getting competitors together for group photos and selfies alike. His willingness to help people get involved in rally racing touched the lives of more than a few competitors, through advice or in the passenger seat of Rexine. Dantes Jr. was a genuine man who earned the respect of his peers on and off the rally stage. He was also the father of six girls: Justice, Arieanna, Aaliyah, Dannii, Adalyn, and Kaia.

"Al was the ideal ambassador for the sport, especially for the grassroots regional scene," fellow O2WD racer Ryan George told R&T. "He always had a smile on his face with a warm and welcoming attitude towards everyone. Al was the guy that took us under his wing when we made the decision to join in on the fun that is stage rally. My wife/co-driver Heather Stieber and I quickly became friends with Al despite being direct competition. Al joked around and called us his archenemy, but we were friends that would hang out around a campfire, share some beers, and talk all things rally. He was definitely the life of the party. We are honored and blessed to have known him—he will always be our Rally Hero."

As news of this tragedy broke, the American Rally Association announced that it will be retiring Dantes number 50 from use in the sport. This is only the third time that such an honor has been bestowed on a driver, following Henry Krolikowski (44) and Matt Marker (65).

Keegan Helwig on Facebook

“He receives this honor due to the impact he made to our sport and the rally community,” the statement from ARA reads. “We will miss his honesty, his friendliness and his integrity. Rally, and the American Rally Association is better because Al Dantes, Jr. was a part of it.”

"He was relentless and never gave up," Helwig told R&T. "He found the positives in everything. Always there to help and listen. He was an incredible father and always there for his six daughters. He was larger than life. We are going to miss him so very much. Absolutely tragic and heartbreaking loss. North America Rally will never be the same.

Dante was also honored with a moment of silence ahead of LSPR 2022, a race in which competitors pushed through the grief to honor their friend in the best way they knew how. Rexine even made an appearance at the hometown rally, with Dantes’ brother and co-driver wheeling the race car through the gates of the event following Friday’s drivers meeting. Racers gathered around to sign the famous car with messages of support and love for Dantes and his family.

R&T would like to offer our condolences to the family of Dantes Jr., and to the rally community so heavily affected by his loss. If you wish to help support Dantes Jr.'s six daughters, the family’s GoFundMe can be reached using the link provided here.

Never drink and drive.

You Might Also Like