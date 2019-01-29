American qualifier upsets No. 2 seed in Thailand

American qualifier Jennifer Brady upset second-seeded Caroline Garcia in straight sets in the first round of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin.

Brady defeated Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (3) in 2 hours and 3 minutes. Brady is ranked 117th in the world and earned the victory over the 19th-ranked Garcia.

Chinese qualifier Ying-Ying Duan ousted seventh-seeded Pauline Parmentier of France 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, and No. 4 seed Saisai Zheng rallied to beat Mandy Minella 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-4 in nearly three hours.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Other winners in Hua Hin: Viktorija Golubic, Tamara Zidansek, Yafan Wang and fifth-seeded Shuai Zhang and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza.

St. Petersburg Open

Qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium dispatched world No. 38 Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-6 (3) in just 1 hour, 40 minutes in St. Petersburg, Russia. Bonaventure draws second-seeded Kiki Bertens in the next round.

Sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko needed three sets to defeat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-1, 0-6, 6-0.

Also, fifth-seeded Julia Goerges defeated Maria Sakkari in straight sets 6-2, 7-5; No. 8 seed Donna Vekic needed three sets to advance past Timea Bacsinszky 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; and qualifier Tereza Martincova took down Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

--Field Level Media