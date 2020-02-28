American president Trump mistakenly tags CFL receiver Harris in tweet

A mistake by American president Donald Trump earned CFL player R.J. Harris plenty of social media attention Friday.

Trump mistakenly tagged the Ottawa Redblacks receiver in a tweet Friday stating: "You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us," and tagged @RjHarris15, the handle for the CFL player, in the tweet.

That brought a quick denial from the Redblacks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We can confirm that @RjHarris15 was mistagged in this tweet," the CFL club said.

Harris responded by tweeting: "I gotta get back to Canada yo."

The CFL player also tweeted a link to a football game he's running next month. And later, the Redblacks posted a video on Twitter of Harris outlining Trump's miscue.

"I'm getting blown up with all of these notifications," Harris said. "So I'm like, 'I've got to post my camp flyer immediately . . . and get some more followers for the camp. Sure enough, it got retweeted a lot, it got a lot of likes.

"Just so you all know that was not me, that was a different R.J. Harris that said that. Trump just mistakenly tagged me for that tweet."

But that didn't stop Ottawa kicker Richie Leone from chiming in.

"POTUS quoting my dude @RjHarris15 .... WOW #oops," he tweeted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press