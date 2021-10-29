American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Identified Among Market Leaders in the Global CBD Beverage Market in Two Industry Reports





The Company is preparing for the launch of its new nano-infused CBD water after a successful MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas

PLAYA VISTA, CA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that it has been identified as a market leader in the global CBD beverage market along with Heineken, Molson Coors, Canopy Growth Corporation, Alkaline Water Company, and other industry players. The reports were commissioned by BigMarket Research and Win Market Research. Both industry reports were not paid for by the Company, nor did the Company or any related third party pay for inclusion in the reports.

The BigMarket Research Report, which identifies the Company as a ‘Key Player’ in the sector, also sees significant growth potential in the CBD beverage market as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to subside. The WinMarket research report, which identifies the Company as an ‘industry leader’, projects the global CBD beverage market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% between 2021 and 2027.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “On behalf of the Company, we are honored to be included among cannabis and beverage giants such as Molson Coors, Canopy Growth, and Heineken as leaders in the CBD beverage industry. The Company has invested a significant number of resources into the development of CBD nano-infused water and beverages. The Company has been working at this for a number of years; we’ve been making sure that we develop a high quality product and I am happy to see that the market is acknowledging our investment and presence in the sector.”

“I attended the MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas last week and I was very excited about the meetings that I had with potential distributors and other partners. The CBD beverage space is still very nascent, especially in the East Coast region of the US where we are focusing a lot of our distribution efforts. We are finalizing the flavor profiles of our new CBD beverages and hope to be out soon with its new CBD nano-infused water and new CBD nano-infused ‘Relax’ shots. I believe that these products will be very well received in our focused distribution (smoke shops, convenience stores, gyms) network. It's going to be a very exciting next couple of months as we look to conclude the year on a high note and will provide a launch schedule for the new CBD nano-infused waters and CBD nano-infused ‘Relax’ shots in the coming weeks,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

To learn more about American Premium Water Corporation, click this link to see the Company’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference and its recent television appearance on “New to the Street” featuring Company CEO Ryan Fishoff and COO David Howell.

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company’s Twitter account @AmericanPremium and CEO Ryan Fishoff @RyanFishoff on Twitter for future Company updates, which will include material information about the Company.



About American Premium Water Corp.



American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health, beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes CaliBear (www.calibearlife.com) Vanexxe (www.vanexxe.com) plant + body essentials (www.plantbodyessentials.co).





