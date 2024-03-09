American Pie stars reunite as Eugene Levy gets star on Walk of Fame

American Reunion: Eugene Levy was joined by Jason Biggs on Hollywood Boulevard

Actor Eugene Levy has been joined by his "second son" to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 25 years after they starred in American Pie.

Levy, who co-created the comedy series Schitt's Creek with his son Daniel, accepted the honour with his real-life and on screen families.

"My son Daniel couldn't be here today, sadly," the Canadian actor said.

"My second son, Jim, is here, from American Pie, and I love the fact you're here, Jason," he added.

Levy portrayed Noah Levenstein, the father of Jason Biggs's character, Jim, in the 1999 hit film and its sequels.

The coming of age comedy, with its watch-through-your-fingers moments, became infamous for a scene featuring a freshly baked apple pie.

It also starred Jennifer Coolidge, Seann William Scott and Alyson Hannigan.

Joining Levy for the star unveiling on Friday was his Schitt's Creek on-screen wife Catherine O'Hara, and his real-life daughter Sarah Levy, who plays Twyla Sands on the Emmy-winning TV show.

Explaining that Daniel was filming in Bulgaria, Levy joked that it sounded like a plot "right out of Schitt's Creek".

Sarah Levy introduced her father at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, and recalled visiting him on set when she was a child.

Levy was joined by Catherine O'Hara and his daughter Sarah, who are also his Schitt's Creek co-stars

O'Hara, who also starred in Home Alone, described Levy as "a gentleman in every sense of the word".

"We all know and love Eugene Levy for the wealth of original, thought-provoking, heartfelt, and ridiculously hilarious entertainment he has gifted us for so many years," she said.

Levy, who also appeared in Cheaper By The Dozen 2 and Father Of The Bride Part II, said "getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is about as far from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, as you can get".

He paid tribute to his wife Deborah Divine, saying: "You can't have your name put on a star in Hollywood Boulevard without someone having your back and Debs had mine for 47 years, there would be no star without you."

"How rewarding was that, a life spent making people laugh?" he added.