“American Pie” star Seann William Scott divorcing Olivia Korenberg after 4 years of marriage

The couple wed in 2019 and share a 3-year-old daughter.

Actor Seann William Scott and his wife, Olivia Korenberg, are parting ways after four years of marriage.

The American Pie star, 47, filed for divorce Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The documents list Oct. 2, 2023, as their date of separation, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

Scott has requested for the couple to share legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose, and indicated that spousal support will be paid according to a prenuptial agreement.

A representative for Scott didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Olivia Korenberg and Seann William Scott

Scott and Korenberg, a Los Angeles–based interior designer, quietly tied the knot in September 2019. Scott was previously engaged to fashion model Lindsay Frimodt in 2012, but the couple called it quits a year into the engagement.

Scott is best known for playing the womanizing jock Steve Stifler in American Pie movies, an experience he has described as a "dream come true."

"I never get frustrated when people bring it up to me," he told EW in 2019. "That was the most fun character you could ever play in a comedy, why would I ever get frustrated with that? I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't have a career if it wasn't for that movie and that character, so I love it."

Scott's other film credits include Final Destination, Road Trip, The Dukes of Hazzard, Southland Tales, The Rundown, and the Ice Age movies.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.