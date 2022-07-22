American Pickers star Frank Fritz has had a stroke, his former co-host Mike Wolfe reveals

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe has urged fans to “pray” for his former co-host Frank Fritz, who has had a stroke.

Fritz, who is 58 and appeared on the series from 2010 until 2021, was hopsitalised on Thursday (21 July), with Wolfe telling his Instagram followers: “Now is the time to pray for my friend.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

He added, “I pray more than anything that you make it through this OK. I love you buddy.”

Wolfe’s words seemingly confirm that the pair had patched things up after tensions flared in August 2021.

When the History Channel announced Fritz had departed American Pickers, Wolfe released a statement saying he would “miss” Fritz and “pray for all good things for him on the next part of his journey”.

This annoyed Fritz at the time, who doubted the sincerity of Wolfe’s words. He told The Sun: “Mike’s statement was bulls***; somebody wrote it out for him.”

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz on ‘American Pickers' (History Channel)

American Pickers follows antique and collectible pickers as they travel around the US to buy various items for resale, for clients, or for their personal collections.