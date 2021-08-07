American Pickers' Frank Fritz Fires Back at Ex-Cohost Mike Wolfe: 'I'm Not Going to Sit Here and Lie to People'

Ex-American Pickers star Frank Fritz is speaking his peace regarding his recent firing from the reality series and subsequent feud with former cohost Mike Wolfe.

Last month, it was confirmed that Fritz wouldn’t be returning to the History Channel series. In a statement released in July, executive producer and head antique “picker” Wolfe said: “I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”

But this week, Fritz fired back at the “bulls–t” statement, reiterating that the duo hadn’t spoken in two years, and that Wolfe hadn’t contacted him following his back surgery, which left him unable to rejoin production during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Fritz’s last episode aired back in March 2020.)

“I’m not going to sit here and f–king lie to people,” Fritz told The Sun. “And if he doesn’t like it, then maybe he should have f–king called me. Maybe he should have called and said ‘Hey, how’s your back doing?’ He knows I hurt my back, everyone in the whole network knew I hurt my back, but did one person — just one — call and see how I was? No. So how does that make you feel? It makes you feel like you’re just a number. It was like ‘Oh you hurt your back? Well, life goes on, you know. F–k you.'”

However, Fritz didn’t acknowledge the recent Instagram post from Danielle Colby, Pickers shop manager, who expressed her own feelings about Fritz’s personal struggles and exit from the show.

“I’m truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show,” she wrote. “I’m incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won’t speak them as they are only my thoughts, not gospel. I wish things could have been different but we must be accountable for our actions when we cause instability or pain and suffering to others… I hope everybody gets well. I hope everybody continues to love each other through the hard s–t.”

