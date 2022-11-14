American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold accused of raping and sexually assaulting teammate

American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold set a world record for the 100-meter S8 backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympics last year and won another gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly six days later.

Behind the scenes, however, he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an intellectually impaired teammate, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado. The lawsuit states Griswold, 25, "maliciously" targeted and groomed a 19-year-old born with autism who "has suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability for his entire life." In Tokyo, the athlete competed under the S14 classification for competitors with IQs of 75 and below.

Griswold, who has cerebral palsy, was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Aug. 23. He was previously suspended by SafeSport in September 2020, but that punishment was lifted prior to the Tokyo Paralympics.

Robert Griswold of United States competes in the Men's 100m Butterfly S8 Final during the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at Penteada Olympic Pools Complex on June 14, 2022 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. p]

SafeSport and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are listed as additional defendants in the case. USA TODAY Sports does not name potential victims of sexual assault unless given permission.

“The allegations brought forth by the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” a USOPC spokesman said in a statement. “We’ve made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We're also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.”

U.S. Paralympics swimming director Erin Popovich and Nathan Manley, the associate director of high performance, both had automatic emails sent from their accounts Monday stating they were on leave.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports an investigation is ongoing but could not provide more details.

Griswold raped and sexually assaulted the 19-year-old in the shower, according to the lawsuit. He also held the other swimmer's penis during drug tests. The lawsuit said the swimmer's intellectual disability, autism and physical limitations left him vulnerable to abuse.

In Tokyo, Griswold and the swimmer shared a room; Griswold was left in charge of the intellectually disabled athletes on the team, one teammate explained in the suit. Another athlete who also shared the room with Griswold and the swimmer became so upset by what they witnessed, they punched a wall.

After Tokyo, Griswold encouraged the swimmer to move to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The manipulation continued, with Griswold telling the swimmer's parents to restrict his access to technology because he was underachieving. "In actuality," the lawsuit said, "Griswold had constructed a false narrative as a way to exert extreme control over (name) and his life."

The swimmer's parents attempted to bring their concerns to the USOPC on multiple occasions, the lawsuit states. The swimmer began penning short stories involving "Hurricane Robert" that "made a mess" for others in an imaginary town. In August, the swimmer eventually told his parents about the abuse he allegedly suffered and they retrieved him from the training center.

Since he returned home to Iowa, the swimmer has thanked his parents for saving him from Griswold, according to the lawsuit. However, he remains fearful that "Griswold 'knows where they live' and is going to kill (him).'"

Contributing: Tom Schad

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Griswold accused of raping, sexually assaulting teammate