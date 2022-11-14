American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold accused of raping and sexually assaulting teammate

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·3 min read

American paralympic swimmer Robert Griswold set a world record for the 100-meter S8 backstroke at the Tokyo Paralympics last year and won another gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly six days later.

Behind the scenes, however, he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted an intellectually impaired teammate, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado. The lawsuit states Griswold, 25, "maliciously" targeted and groomed a 19-year-old born with autism who "has suffered from developmental delay and intellectual disability for his entire life." In Tokyo, the athlete competed under the S14 classification for competitors with IQs of 75 and below.

Griswold, who has cerebral palsy, was suspended by the U.S. Center for SafeSport on Aug. 23. He was previously suspended by SafeSport in September 2020, but that punishment was lifted prior to the Tokyo Paralympics.

Robert Griswold of United States competes in the Men's 100m Butterfly S8 Final during the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at Penteada Olympic Pools Complex on June 14, 2022 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. p]
Robert Griswold of United States competes in the Men's 100m Butterfly S8 Final during the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at Penteada Olympic Pools Complex on June 14, 2022 in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. p]

SafeSport and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are listed as additional defendants in the case. USA TODAY Sports does not name potential victims of sexual assault unless given permission.

“The allegations brought forth by the complaint filed today are extremely concerning and we take them very seriously,” a USOPC spokesman said in a statement. “We’ve made the decision to place two staff members on administrative leave and have also stopped the work of several contractors with U.S. Paralympics Swimming. We're also continuing our investigation of the allegations to help us determine the facts, and we are committed to taking appropriate action.”

U.S. Paralympics swimming director Erin Popovich and Nathan Manley, the associate director of high performance, both had automatic emails sent from their accounts Monday stating they were on leave.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports an investigation is ongoing but could not provide more details.

Griswold raped and sexually assaulted the 19-year-old in the shower, according to the lawsuit. He also held the other swimmer's penis during drug tests. The lawsuit said the swimmer's intellectual disability, autism and physical limitations left him vulnerable to abuse.

In Tokyo, Griswold and the swimmer shared a room; Griswold was left in charge of the intellectually disabled athletes on the team, one teammate explained in the suit. Another athlete who also shared the room with Griswold and the swimmer became so upset by what they witnessed, they punched a wall.

After Tokyo, Griswold encouraged the swimmer to move to the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. The manipulation continued, with Griswold telling the swimmer's parents to restrict his access to technology because he was underachieving. "In actuality," the lawsuit said, "Griswold had constructed a false narrative as a way to exert extreme control over (name) and his life."

The swimmer's parents attempted to bring their concerns to the USOPC on multiple occasions, the lawsuit states. The swimmer began penning short stories involving "Hurricane Robert" that "made a mess" for others in an imaginary town. In August, the swimmer eventually told his parents about the abuse he allegedly suffered and they retrieved him from the training center.

Since he returned home to Iowa, the swimmer has thanked his parents for saving him from Griswold, according to the lawsuit. However, he remains fearful that "Griswold 'knows where they live' and is going to kill (him).'"

Contributing: Tom Schad

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Griswold accused of raping, sexually assaulting teammate

Latest Stories

  • Brazilian Grand Prix: George Russell holds off Lewis Hamilton to take maiden win

    Brazilian Grand Prix: George Russell holds off Lewis Hamilton to take maiden win

  • Paralympic swimming champion Robert Griswold accused of raping and abusing teammate

    The American, 25, is alleged to have abused 19-year-old teammate Parker Egbert

  • Paralympic Gold Medalist Accused Of Raping, Abusing Swim Teammate

    Robert Griswold “targeted and groomed” the younger swimmer, who required medical care after being assaulted, according to a lawsuit.

  • Woman shoves and screams at United Airlines staff on Chicago flight

    A woman shoved and screamed at United Airlines flight attendant from San Francisco to Chicago.Source: @PeterKondelis

  • Max Verstappen Refused a Team Order to Help Teammate Sergio Perez

    In a post-race radio clip, Perez simply says that "it shows who he really is."

  • This is the beginning of the end of the war: Zelenskiy

    STORY: "This is the beginning of the end of the war" Zelenskiy told reporters after arriving in Kherson on a sunny but cold day and addressing troops in front of the administration building in the main square."We are ready for peace, peace for all our country, all our territories," he saidMinutes before he arrived, nearby shelling could be heard by people in the center of Kherson. After Zelenskiy finished speaking, several more blasts of artillery gunfire echoed over the city.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po