American Oncology Network Physicians Research Presented at ASCO22

Fort Myers, Fla., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that three research studies co-authored by AON physicians were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting, held June 3-7, 2022. The program featured over 200 sessions and more than 5,100 abstracts covering more than 120 abstract subcategories spanning all major disease sites and research areas. This year’s theme was “Advancing Equitable Cancer Care Through Innovation.”

The following AON physician investigators presented their research results during poster discussions and/or presentations.

Dr. Ruemu E. Birhiray of Hematology Oncology of Indiana co-authored a study on creating diversity, equity, inclusion and access in cancer clinical research (Abstract # e13636)

Dr. Arvind Chaudhry of Summit Cancer Centers served as co-author on a study that involved developmental therapeutics in immunotherapy (Abstract # 2500)

Dr. Victor M. Priego of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders co-authored a study on developmental therapeutics in immunotherapy (Abstract # 2506)

AON Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz said, “To have our physicians’ research studies being shared at this prestigious program confirms that our physicians are not only committed to providing the most innovative treatment options personalized to each individual patient, they’re at the forefront of new discoveries and findings that will expand and improve cancer treatment options for every patient.”

“The physicians within our network are dedicated to closing the gap in cancer care ensuring every patient has access to the care needed to help fight their cancer. In addition, our practices provide innovative therapies including immunotherapy, precision medicine and access to research, all at a lower cost to patients and payers,” added Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers, AON Chief Medical Officer.

To advance innovation in the treatment of all types of cancer and blood disorders, AON offers research in eight of its practice sites in the community setting – four of which are strategic research sites for the Sarah Cannon Research Institute – and is actively enrolling patients in more than 100 clinical trials throughout its network. Research has shown that having easy access to expert physician care and a comprehensive range of treatments and support services close to home is vital to a cancer patient’s well-being. Patients benefit from convenient access to AON’s clinical trials without the need to travel to large cities or tertiary cancer care facilities.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 85 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

