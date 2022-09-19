American Oncology Network’s Laboratory Receives CAP Accreditation

After a rigorous on-site inspection, AON announces its laboratory has been granted full CAP accreditation through 2024.

AON leaders Dr. Stephen "Fred" Divers and Curtiss McNair announce CAP accreditation.

AON leaders announce receiving CAP accreditation.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to American Oncology Network, LLC (AON)’s laboratory based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. The accreditation was granted on July 25, and the next on-site inspection for accreditation renewal will take place in early 2025.

AON Vice President of Laboratory Services Curtiss McNair, Jr., MBA, MT, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. AON’s clinical laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“We are honored to receive the CAP accreditation,” said McNair. “We continuously look for opportunities to improve our processes and ensure we are providing laboratory services that align with federal regulations — and patient expectations. This accreditation keeps us accountable to our promises and the requirements of offering quality laboratory services.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, which began in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

AON Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen “Fred” Divers upon learning of the laboratory’s accreditation said, “We drive patient-centered care always, no matter the purpose of the interaction. Our laboratory works tirelessly to ensure we are always providing better service to our patients, and our receipt of accreditation shows our dedication to delivering better patient care and services. The CAP accreditation is well-known in the industry, and we are proud to be a CAP-accredited laboratory.”

Story continues

AON’s laboratory accreditation can be verified through the CAP’s Accredited Laboratory and Biorepository Directory.

###

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 108 physicians and 86 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at aoncology.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Caroline Hewitt American Oncology Network 941.224.8736 Caroline.Hewitt@AONcology.com



